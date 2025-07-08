ReserveOne Sets Out to Build the Digital Reserve of the Future

NEW YORK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReserveOne Inc. (“ReserveOne”), a newly formed, first-of-its-kind digital asset management firm inspired by the proposed U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and Digital Asset Stockpile, today announced it has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ: MBAVU, MBAV, MBAVW) (“M3-Brigade”), a special purpose acquisition company.

ReserveOne will hold and manage a diverse basket of cryptocurrencies anchored with Bitcoin, and including Ethereum, Solana, and others with the potential for yield generation through institutional staking and lending.

The transaction is expected to provide more than $1.0 billion in gross proceeds, including (i) up to approximately $297.7 million of capital held in M3-Brigade’s trust account (assuming no redemptions) and (ii) an aggregate of $750 million in committed capital from leading institutional investors pursuant to subscription agreements, consisting of $500 million of common equity and warrants, and an aggregate principal amount of $250 million in convertible notes (the “PIPE Offerings”). The PIPE Offerings included participation by prominent strategic investors, including Blockchain.com, CC Capital, FalconX, Galaxy Digital, Hivemind Capital, Kraken, Mantle, Monarq Asset Management, Origin Protocol, Pantera Capital, ParaFi Capital, and Republic Digital. The PIPE Offerings will close contemporaneously with the proposed business combination. This capital is expected to accelerate ReserveOne’s growth and strategy, solidifying its position as a category-defining platform in the digital asset ecosystem.

ReserveOne will be led by CEO Jaime Leverton, an industry veteran who previously served as CEO of Hut 8, the first publicly traded company to hold Bitcoin on its balance sheet. She also serves as a board member of Riot Platforms, Synteq Digital, New West Data, and Vertical Data. Sebastian Bea will serve as President and Head of Investment at ReserveOne, bringing deep expertise at the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets. He previously led Coinbase Asset Management and has held senior roles at global investment firms, including CSFB and BlackRock, with more than two decades of experience navigating institutional markets.

Upon closing, the board of directors of ReserveOne is expected to include Executive Chairman Reeve Collins, co-founder of Tether and CEO of M3-Brigade; Wilbur Ross, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce; Gabriel Abed, Chairman of the largest crypto exchange; Chinh Chu, Founder and Senior Managing Director of CC Capital, and John D’Agostino, Coinbase Head of Strategy - Institutional.

“This announcement marks a pivotal moment for the digital asset ecosystem as a whole,” said Jaime Leverton, CEO of ReserveOne. “By moving towards a public listing, we’re reinforcing our commitment to responsible innovation, financial inclusion, and the development of a more resilient, transparent market for digital assets. Our disciplined, yield-focused strategy is designed to set a new standard for regulated crypto investing.”

Combined Company Highlights

As ReserveOne looks forward to securing and activating its assets, it is excited to work closely with its Strategic Partners: Galaxy Digital (AM & Markets), FalconX, Monarq Asset Management, and Kraken.

Coinbase will serve as the custodian for ReserveOne’s secured Bitcoin holdings.

Led by industry veterans with deep experience across digital assets and traditional markets, ReserveOne will be purpose-built for investors seeking professional access to the long-term potential of this emerging asset class.

ReserveOne will provide institutional-grade access to a diversified digital asset portfolio inspired by the proposed U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and Digital Asset Stockpile.

ReserveOne aims to offer investors potential gains from digital assets as well as additional return potential from multiple revenue streams, including yield generation and venture allocation.

ReserveOne is designed for a wide range of investors, including institutional funds, family offices and individual investors, striving to provide all with the same level of accessibility, transparency, oversight, and confidence that comes with public market companies.

“ReserveOne is driven by the conviction that Bitcoin and digital assets will shape global finance,” said Reeve Collins, CEO of M3-Brigade. “As a public company, ReserveOne aims to lead with a strategic reserve, responsibly unlocking shareholder value and setting the standard for digital financial innovation.”

“ReserveOne represents the kind of disciplined innovation our financial markets need to responsibly integrate digital assets into mainstream portfolios,” said Wilbur Ross, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce, who is expected to be named a board member of ReserveOne upon consummation of the proposed business combination. “By bringing transparency, regulatory alignment, and professional management to this space, ReserveOne will be setting a new standard—one that bridges the world of traditional finance with the future of decentralized value.”

Transaction Overview

Shares, warrants, and units of M3-Brigade will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “MBAV”, “MBAVW” and “MBAVU”, respectively, until the closing of the proposed business combination. Following the closing of the proposed business combination, ReserveOne’s shares and warrants are expected to trade after closing under the ticker symbol “RONE” and “RONEW”, respectively.

The board of directors of ReserveOne, and the board of directors of M3-Brigade, and a special committee of disinterested and independent directors of M3-Brigade, have unanimously approved the proposed business combination.

The transactions are expected to close in Q4 2025, subject to shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions.

A copy of the business combination agreement and investor presentation will be available in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by M3-Brigade with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and at www.sec.gov.

Advisors

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as lead placement agent and capital markets advisor. DLA Piper LLP (US) is acting as legal counsel to Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

Troutman Pepper Locke LLP is acting as legal advisor to M3-Brigade.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is acting as legal advisor to ReserveOne, Inc. and CC Capital.

About ReserveOne

ReserveOne is a digital asset holding and management company expected to be strategically aligned with the future U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and Digital Asset Stockpile, once it is established. The firm plans to manage a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies and digital assets, generating some additional yield through allocating a portion of its assets to staking, protocol involvement, and venture participation in blockchain infrastructure. ReserveOne is committed to long-term asset stewardship, transparency, and regulatory alignment. More information on ReserveOne can be found at www.reserveone.com .

About M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ: MBAVU, MBAV, MBAVW) is a special purpose acquisition company formed to identify and partner with companies undergoing transformational growth, with a focus on innovative platforms in the digital, energy, and infrastructure sectors. It is sponsored by MI7 Sponsor, LLC, an affiliate of CC Capital, which also owns ReserveOne.

