Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Research and Forecast Report 2025 | Market to Surpass $120 Billion by 2034 - Increased Strategic Merger and Initiatives to Meet Rising Demand

The anti-obesity drugs market was valued at USD 3.20 Billion in 2024, driven by rising prevalence of obesity across the 8 major markets. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 43.72% during the forecast period of 2025-2034, with the values likely to reach USD 120.32 Billion by 2034.







Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Overview



Anti-obesity drugs target different aspects of weight management such as appetite suppression, fat absorption, and metabolic enhancement. There are several anti-obesity drugs approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for long-term use, including Bupropion-naltrexone (Contrave), Liraglutide (Saxenda), Orlistat (Xenical, Alli), Phentermine-topiramate (Qsymia), and Semaglutide (Wegovy), among others. Some weight loss medications like semaglutide (Wegovy), liraglutide (Saxenda), and tirzepatide (Zepbound) can help in reducing body weight by 20%.



The anti-obesity drugs market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of obesity worldwide, increasing awareness about the health risks associated with obesity, and growing partnerships in obesity-related research. Furthermore, the surge in drug approvals by health regulatory agencies and innovation in drug development are some of the factors that are expected to positively influence the market landscape.



Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Growth Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Obesity to Foster the Market Landscape Significantly



The market is driven by rising prevalence of obesity which makes an individual prone to various health complications such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and certain cancers. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2022, around 2.5 billion adults (18 years or older) were overweight, out of which around 890 million adults were living with obesity. This equates to about 43% of the adults being overweight which shows an increase from the 1990, when 25% of adults aged 18 years and above were overweight. In addition, as per the latest World Obesity Atlas 2023, it is expected that the number of individuals falling in the overweight and obesity category will reach 4 billion by 2035. This indicates that every 1 in 5 women and 1 in 7 men, will be living with obesity by 2030.



Increased Strategic Merger and Initiatives to Meet Rising Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Demand



One of the significant market trends is the rise in strategic merger and acquisition initiatives taken by the key market players to expand production capacities and support the development of novel drug pipelines. Recently, in January 2024, Roche completed the acquisition of Carmot Therapeutics Inc. dedicated in developing the therapeutics for the people living with metabolic diseases including obesity and diabetes. Further, rising investments aimed at introducing safer and more efficient anti-obesity drugs in the market are also anticipated to accelerate market growth. In January 2024, Adipo Therapeutics closed a USD 1.9 million seed financing gap to advance the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Market Segmentation Based on Product Type is Anticipated to Witness Substantial Growth



By drugs, the market is segmented into Semaglutide, Phentermine/Topiramate, Naltrexone/Bupropion, Liraglutide, Gelesis 100, Orlistat, Phentermine, Methamphetamine, and Tirzepatide. Each anti-obesity drug works on distinct mechanisms and shows different effects on weight management. Among the different anti-obesity drugs, the two anti-obesity drugs that have been approved for long-term usage are sibutramine and orlistat. However, they can even cause minor side-effects such as flatulence and diarrhea.



Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Analysis by Region



Based on region, United States is the market is witnessing significant growth which can attributed to an advanced healthcare system offering access to various anti-obesity drugs to the huge patient population. With 78% of adults in the United States estimated to be overweight or obese by 2030, the rising prevalence of obesity in the region is poised to propel the market growth in the coming years. In addition, the increased funding, and investments to support the development of novel weight loss drugs is expected to augment the anti-obesity drugs market demand.



Europe also holds a high market value, owing to the presence of leading market players in the region. Moreover, the dominance of the regional market is a result of the rising adoption of obesity treatment solutions and growing investments in obesity research and drug development. India is projected to witness substantial growth. It can be accredited to changing lifestyle of the people that can result in obesity.



Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Trends



Increased Focus on Combination Therapies



There is a growing interest in combination therapies that target multiple pathways to induce weight loss. Such combinations can offer better efficacy as compared to conventional monotherapies.



Heightened Patient Awareness



There is an increased awareness and acceptance of obesity as a chronic disease requiring medical intervention, rather than just lifestyle changes. This shift is contributing to the rising anti-obesity drugs market demand.



Regulatory Support



Regulatory agencies are providing transparent guidelines and support for the development and approval of anti-obesity drugs. This includes fast-track designations and approvals for drugs that exhibit significant benefits in clinical trials.



Increased Use of GLP-1 Receptor Agonists



Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, originally developed for diabetes treatment, are increasingly preferred for obesity management due to their ability to induce weight loss.

