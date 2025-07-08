Schizophrenia Market Research and Forecast Report 2025-2034 | Emerging Therapies and Genetic Research Drive Growth with Bristol Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, and Eli Lilly Leading

Dublin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Schizophrenia Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The schizophrenia market attained a value of USD 7.78 Billion in 2024. The market is further expected to grow in the forecast period of 2025-2034 at a CAGR of 5.80%, to reach USD 13.67 Billion by 2034.





Expansion of Long-Acting Injectable Antipsychotics (LAIs)



There has been an increase in the use of long-acting injectable forms of antipsychotic medication among schizophrenia patients. LAIs possess benefits like fewer relapse frequencies and increased comfort as compared to daily oral medications. LAI manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies have sought the introduction of many variations of LAI to satisfy patient demands and meet clinical requirements.



Emerging Therapies in Schizophrenia Treatment



Higher levels of expenditure in research and development for the drug and stronger comprehension of the disease are contributing to the enhancement of clinicians' information bases. Subsequent research has resulted in indications of possible treatments that are intended to fulfill the unmet needs. Novel products such as Sumitomo Pharma/Otsuka Pharmaceuticals' Ulotaront (SEP-363856) and others are expected to be launched during the forecast period, indicating new entrants in the treatment scenario.



Advancements in Genetic Research



Modern genetic discoveries are influencing the comprehension and management of schizophrenia. Cytogenetic, molecular, and genetic analyses have revealed possible genetic predisposing loci and pathways in cases of the disorder through genome-wide association studies (GWAS) and genetic profiling. This knowledge is fueling the advancement of molecular therapies and individualized medication, to enhance treatment outcomes as well as decrease side effects.



Rise of Digital Therapeutics



The availability of digital therapeutics is increasingly adding to the treatment of schizophrenia. These technologies provide individualized programs, which can include cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), social skills training, and/or medication management. These tools supplement other conventional treatments and provide patients with more therapeutic assets available at any time. It also helps in improving treatment rates and results by monitoring the patient's condition and analyzing data remotely.



The Oral Route is Anticipated to Have the Largest Market Share Based on the Route of Administration



Based on the route of administration, the schizophrenia market is divided into oral, parenteral, and others. The oral route is expected to dominate the market because of its better patient acceptance. They are easier to take than injectable medicines and, hence, promote patient compliance.



Males Lead the Market Share Based on Gender



Based on gender, the schizophrenia market is divided into male and female, with the male segment leading due to a higher prevalence of schizophrenia in males compared to females. This gender difference affects the present market scenario for schizophrenia by promoting the need for therapeutic strategies. The pharmaceutical industry and healthcare sectors are targeting men's health in research to enhance health solutions with the view of providing better treatments for this specific audience.



Schizophrenia Market Analysis by Region



Based on regional segmentation, the schizophrenia market is categorized into key regions including the United States, EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), and the United Kingdom, Japan, and India. Among these, the United States holds the largest market share because of factors including a high percentage of healthcare spending, advanced healthcare systems, a high level of investment in research and development, and a comparatively higher incidence of schizophrenia than other parts of the world.

The well-developed pharmaceutical industry in the United States concentrates on the creation of new products for schizophrenia treatment. This dominance affects the present market situation in various ways, such as by affecting global treatment protocols, clinical research, and the incorporation of new therapeutic regimes.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $13.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global



Supplier Landscape

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca PLC

Eli Lilly And Company

Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd

Pfizer, Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Allergan, Inc.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Alkermes plc

AbbVie Inc.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Schizophrenia Market Segmentation



Market Breakup by Type

Paranoid Schizophrenia

Hebephrenic Schizophrenia

Catatonic Schizophrenia

Undifferentiated Schizophrenia

Market Breakup by Drug Class

First Generation Antipsychotics

Chlorpromazine

Fluphenazine

Haloperidol

Perphenazine

Others

Second Generation Antipsychotics

Aripiprazole

Cariprazine

Brexpiprazole

Aripiprazole Lauroxil

Others

Others

Market Breakup by Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others

Market Breakup by Gender

Male

Female

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Others

Market Breakup by Region

United States

EU-4 and the United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Japan

India

