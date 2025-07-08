Bitcoin Solaris Advances Toward Market Launch with Strategic Exchange and Rollback Update





TALLINN, Estonia, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S), a next-generation blockchain project focused on speed, decentralization, and mobile accessibility, has announced its confirmed listing on global cryptocurrency exchange LBank. To mark this milestone, the project has launched a limited-time rollback event, temporarily reducing the token price to $5, significantly below its final listing price of $20.

As digital asset adoption continues to accelerate globally, Bitcoin Solaris is gaining traction for its performance-driven architecture and mobile-first approach. With its dual-consensus framework and high-speed transaction capabilities, BTC-S is positioning itself as a user-centric platform designed to support the next wave of scalable blockchain innovation.

Bitcoin Solaris: The Tech and the Mission

Bitcoin Solaris positions itself as a forward-compatible evolution of Bitcoin’s original principles. It introduces a powerful dual-consensus structure combining Proof-of-Work and delegated proof-of-stake, delivering decentralized security and lightning-speed transaction finality. While Bitcoin takes minutes to settle, BTC-S hits confirmation in just 2 seconds with over 10,000 TPS achieved in testing. That’s not a theory; it’s already running.





Its architecture is built on two layers:

The Base Layer, secured by traditional mining for decentralization.



The Solaris Layer, optimized with fast block production and validator rotation.



This design ensures resilience during high load periods and keeps energy use 99.95 percent lower than Bitcoin.

Additional highlights:

Cross-chain bridge infrastructure in development.



Smart contract compatibility enabling future DeFi tools.



Adaptive mobile mining logic integrated into the upcoming Solaris Nova app.



These are not buzzwords. They are features shaping a scalable, user-first financial layer that aims to outperform legacy networks.

Mobile Mining: Wealth in Your Pocket

What makes Bitcoin Solaris radically different is how it brings mining to the people. With the upcoming Solaris Nova app, users will be able to mine directly from their smartphones using optimized, battery-safe processes. You can track your projected profits through the Solaris mining calculator and see how much power you’re stacking without expensive hardware.

This concept changes the game:

No rigs required.



No massive electricity bills.



No technical knowledge barrier.



It opens up digital wealth building to over 3 billion smartphone users.

Community, Validation, and Real Influencer Buzz

With more than 13,900 unique users already involved and over $6.3 million raised, Bitcoin Solaris is proving it isn’t just hype. Detailed reviews from major influencers add to the excitement:

Token Galaxy breaks down how BTC-S delivers utility that aligns with mobile-first scalability.



breaks down how BTC-S delivers utility that aligns with mobile-first scalability. Crypto Show dives into the performance benchmarks and community potential.



There’s also growing buzz on social platforms like Telegram and X , where early adopters are rallying around the project. And let’s not forget the security angle. Bitcoin Solaris is fully audited by Cyberscope and Freshcoins , delivering peace of mind to even the most cautious investors.

Say Goodbye to Slow Chains BTC-S Moves at 10,000 TPS

The Presale: Rollback, Rewards, and Rare Timing

BTC-S is currently in phase 11 of its presale at a price of $11 per token, with a confirmed launch price of $20. That’s a 150 percent return for those who act now. But what’s driving the real excitement is the new Rollback Event. For a limited time only, Bitcoin Solaris has slashed the price down to $5, creating what many are calling the final entry opportunity before the big run.

This isn’t marketing fluff. The numbers are there:

Over 13,900 users have already joined.



Less than 4 weeks remain until the presale ends.



LBank listing is officially confirmed.



To receive your tokens on launch day, Bitcoin Solaris recommends using Trust Wallet or Metamask for seamless delivery.

It’s also worth noting that this might be the shortest explosive presale we’ve seen in the 2024-2025 cycle.

A Strategic Future with Flexible Architecture

Bitcoin Solaris isn’t just racing for attention. It’s building a long-term foundation with cutting-edge mechanics that include:

Validator rotation for enhanced decentralization.



2-second finality combined with smart contract triggers.



Cross-chain bridges enabling asset transfers across ecosystems.



With bitcoinsolaris.com becoming a hub for updates and new development rollouts, BTC-S is rapidly positioning itself as more than just a coin. It’s a decentralized operating layer built for today’s pace.

Final Verdict

The market is shifting. The real innovation is happening with projects like Bitcoin Solaris. With fast finality, real-world mobile mining, and a limited-time rollback opportunity, BTC-S is capturing both the technical edge and community momentum.





Early investors are not just betting on a coin. They’re backing a smarter system designed for performance, accessibility, and long-term growth. While others speculate on the next bull cycle, Bitcoin Solaris is building it.

For more information on Bitcoin Solaris:

Website: https://www.bitcoinsolaris.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

X: https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris

