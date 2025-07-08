Rachael Haher Named Chief Operating Officer of TRU Staffing Partners

NEW YORK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized, award-winning talent agency and five-time Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing U.S. company over the last seven years, proudly announces the promotion of Rachael Haher to Chief Operating Officer. As Haher approaches her seventh year with TRU, this strategic appointment reflects TRU’s continued investment in cultivating and promoting talent from within—individuals whose contributions to the community, clients, culture, and growth of TRU have been transformative.

Over the last seven years, Haher has touched nearly every corner of TRU’s business. From launching TRU’s data privacy division and building a high-performing sales team to now managing global recruitment operations, she has driven revenue growth, expanded client relationships, and helped establish TRU as a global authority on legal technology, eDiscovery, cybersecurity, and data privacy staffing. Her contributions span recruiting, account management, business development, events, and strategic partnerships—making her one of the most cross-functional leaders in the organization’s history.

Haher is widely regarded in the legal and privacy community as both a subject matter expert and one of the world’s leading talent agents. She holds a CIPM certification from the IAPP and has enabled more than 200 Fortune 1000 organizations to accelerate their privacy program growth through TRU’s contract staffing augmentation services. Haher is also responsible for brokering the largest direct hire partner placement in TRU’s history, playing a central role in helping that law firm grow from 50 to over 75 attorneys in under two years. Additionally, Haher has been, and will continue to be, directly responsible for managing and facilitating the implementation of TRU’s AI technology and LLM training.

“Rachael’s promotion to COO will enable and accelerate TRU’s ability to continue delivering the highest-caliber talent at the most competitive cost to our clients—at lightning speed,” said Jared Coseglia, Founder & CEO of TRU Staffing Partners. “Having a COO who has worked in every facet of our business and on every type of talent search imaginable within legal and legal technology gives our clients and community an incredible advantage. In her new role, Rachael will be overseeing TRU’s GenAI programs and AI agents, human resources, internal technology systems, strategic growth priorities—and she’ll do it all with kindness, relentless efficiency, grace, and grit—all part of the TRU spirit.”

