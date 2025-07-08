Baiya International Group Inc. Unleashes Brand Momentum Post-IPO, Forecasts 2025 Full-Year Revenue to Exceed RMB 300 Million

Shenzhen, China, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baiya International Group Inc. (“BIYA” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BIYA), a human resource (“HR”) technology company utilizing its cloud-based internet platform to provide one-stop crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions, today announced that since its successful listing on the Nasdaq in March 2025, the Company has seen a steady rise in brand influence and significant acceleration in business growth. The Company’s core operating entity, Shenzhen Gongwuyuan Network Technology Co., Ltd. (“Gongwuyuan”), is expected to generate over RMB 300 million in revenue and more than RMB 25 million in profit by the end of 2025.

According to the Company’s management, the initial public offering (“IPO”) has not only attracted the attention of international capital markets but also greatly enhanced the brand credibility and market competitiveness of the Gongwuyuan platform. In recent months, BIYA has achieved concurrent growth in both customer numbers and order volume across its core business areas, including flexible employment, project outsourcing, and digital HR solutions. The Gongwuyuan platform has gained strong recognition among medium- and large-sized enterprise clients, with customer retention and platform engagement continuing to rise.

Ms. Siyu Yang, Chief Executive Officer of BIYA, commented, “Since our IPO, we have clearly seen BIYA’s brand gaining increasing awareness and trust within the industry. This is reflected not only in market feedback but also in the sustained growth of our revenue and profits. Our team has made solid progress in product optimization, technological innovation, and customer service. We are very confident in our overall performance for 2025. With the combined momentum of brand strength, technological advancement, capital support, and market expansion, we believe BIYA has entered a fast track of development. We anticipate continued strong growth momentum in the second half of the year, driven by platform upgrades, deep integration of AI technologies in recruitment and job matching, and the structured rollout of a new nationwide channel expansion strategy. We will continue to empower human resource services through innovation, solidify our industry leadership, and deliver greater value to our shareholders.”

About Baiya International Group Inc. ("Baiya")

Baiya has evolved from a job matching service provider into a cloud-based internet platform to provide one-stop crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions on the Gongwuyuan Platform to supplement its offline job matching services and started to position itself as a SaaS-enabled HR technology company by introducing its Gongwuyuan Platform in the flexible employment marketplace. Baiya has been and will continue to strategically develop and improve the Gongwuyuan Platform with product features that work together with its traditional offline service model to improve the job matching and HR related services in the flexible employment marketplace.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "should", "seek", "estimate", "will", "aim" and "anticipate", or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

