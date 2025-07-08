Alignment Healthcare Wins Key Legal Victory: Arizona Medicare Advantage Plans Elevated to 4 Stars

ORANGE, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) announced today that a federal court ruled in its favor on June 9 in a legal challenge against the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), resulting in an increase in its Arizona HMO 2025 star rating from 3.5 to 4 stars. As a result of the decision, 100% of Alignment’s Medicare Advantage members are now enrolled in plans rated 4 stars or higher.

“This decision affirms the quality of care we deliver and recognizes the importance of accuracy and fairness in the Medicare Advantage Star Ratings program,” said John Kao, founder and CEO of Alignment Healthcare. “Our Arizona members can now have even greater confidence that they are enrolled in one of the highest-quality plans available in the state.”

The Star Ratings program evaluates Medicare Advantage plans on a 5-star scale every year across several quality measures, including preventive care, chronic disease management, customer service and member satisfaction. Plans that earn 4 stars or higher qualify for bonus payments from CMS, which are reinvested to improve member benefits and services.

“We are pleased the court validated our position,” said Dawn Maroney, president of Alignment Healthcare and CEO of Alignment Health Plan. “This result allows us to deliver even more value to our members and provider partners – advancing our ability to do Medicare Advantage right.”

Alignment serves approximately 217,500 Medicare beneficiaries in five states: Arizona, California, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas. It has been recognized with a range of accolades, including earning a 4.9 out of 5-star Google rating and being named a Newsweek World’s Most Trustworthy Company 2024.

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health's mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®.

