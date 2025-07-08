UFP Technologies, Inc. to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the CJS Securities 25th Annual Summer Conference

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT), today announced that Mitchell Rock, President, and Ron Lataille, Sr. Vice President & CFO, will present and host 1x1 meetings at the CJS Securities 25th Annual Summer Conference on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

About UFP Technologies, Inc.

UFP Technologies is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in single-use, polymer-based medical devices and components. We help leading medical device companies deliver better patient outcomes at lower costs, partnering with them to design and manufacture new devices that they increasingly outsource. Our differentiated materials platform, engineering expertise, and low-cost manufacturing platform position us as a trusted partner in high-barrier, regulated markets such as robotic-assisted surgery (RAS), safe patient handling, infection prevention, interventional devices, orthopedics, and wound care.

