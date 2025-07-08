Rising Number of “Hot Car Deaths” Prompts Doona™ to Share Vital Safety Solution

Miami, FL, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to a troubling rise in hot car deaths; Doona™, creators of the world-renowned Doona Car Seat & Stroller & innovative Liki Trike, are spreading awareness to parents everywhere about their potentially life-saving solution, SensAlert. The company seeks to highlight and promote this product, which is specifically designed to combat these tragic occurrences.

On average, 38 infants die every year across the United States, due to overheating while being left unattended in the car. But shockingly, 6 children have died from this cause in the past 10 days alone, leading to media coverage from multiple outlets like Kids & Cars, Fox Weather and WJXT in Jacksonville, Florida. This prompted Doona to take action by introducing SensAlert, a smart safety solution designed to help protect children from the dangers of heatstroke in vehicles.

SensAlert is the only child car seat alert solution on the market with three escalating alert levels that aims to reduce the incidence of children being left unattended in vehicles. Compatible with most car seats, SensAlert uses cloud-based technology to detect when a child is left alone and immediately notifies the caregiver. If the initial alert is not deactivated, the system automatically escalates, first placing a phone call to the caregiver, and then contacting emergency contacts via call and SMS. Not only does the system alert parents and emergency contacts that an infant might have been left alone in the car, the system can also send the location of the car so that help can be sent to the spot. Independent of phone signals, SensAlert delivers reliable protection and gives parents essential peace of mind.

“At Doona, child safety is at the core of everything we do,” said Yoav Mazar, Founder and CEO of Doona. “When we saw the data and heard the stories from devastated families, we knew immediate action was needed — not just through our products, but through education and advocacy.”

More information on SensAlert can be found here.

About Doona

Doona’s journey began with the founder’s desire to create a safe environment for his newborn and his frustration with the impractical infant car seats and strollers of the day. Today, Doona is a visionary company committed to improving and simplifying the lives of parents and their children. The company is driven by its mission to develop innovative products that positively impact current-day parenting without compromising on integrated functionality, quality, safety and design.