Sonoco Achieves Prestigious Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC) Accreditation

HARTSVILLE, S.C., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON), a global leader in value-added sustainable packaging, today announced it has earned accreditation with the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC).

Sonoco joined PSC in 2024 to align its packaging innovations with PSC’s mission of advancing sustainable business practices across the pet industry. PSC accreditation is awarded to companies demonstrating tangible progress in environmental stewardship, social responsibility and transparent reporting.

“As a packaging provider with more than a century of experience, we see the pet sector as a powerful opportunity to apply our sustainability expertise where it matters most—to people, pets and the planet,” said Scott Byrne, Sonoco’s Vice President of Global Sustainability. “This recognition validates the work we’re doing to offer scalable, circular solutions that deliver on both performance and environmental responsibility.”

Sonoco’s portfolio reflects this commitment with options that balance quality, freshness and recyclability. Its two- and three-piece steel cans offer durability, moisture protection and full recyclability. Meanwhile, its rigid paper containers feature up to 90% recycled fiber, supporting extended shelf life while reducing environmental impact. An example of this is the launch of German pet snack start-up DoggyLove treats in Sonoco’s GREENCAN® container—made with 92–98% fiber, enhanced print capabilities and strong curbside recyclability. The brand called it “a high-quality, sustainable solution that reflects the values of our company.”

“Every step toward becoming a more sustainable packaging solutions provider must be informed by a clear vision,” said Sonoco President and CEO Howard Coker. “Our people are the driving force behind these initiatives and product innovations.”

Sonoco’s accreditation goes beyond packaging. Through the Sonoco Foundation (now known as Sonoco in Action), the Company has partnered with the Darlington County Humane Society to reshape the trajectory of animal welfare and education in Hartsville, South Carolina, where the Company is based.

Learn more about Sonoco packaging and the PSC partnership at Sonoco’s Insights.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and fiber consumer and industrial packaging. The Company is now a multi-billion-dollar enterprise with approximately 23,400 employees working in 285 operations in 40 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life.,® we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of America’s Most Trustworthy and Responsible Companies by Newsweek in 2025. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com.

About the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC)

The Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating environmental and social sustainability in the pet industry. By providing tools, resources, and support, PSC helps member companies implement sustainable practices and achieve meaningful impact.