Ascent Solar Technologies Reflects on H1 2025 Achievements and Milestones, Looks Ahead to Executing Upon H2 2025 Strategy

THORNTON, Colo., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies (“Ascent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASTI), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacturing of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today commented on its commercial progress and solar material development in the first half of 2025, as the Company looks ahead to continued growth and advancement in the second half of the year.

“At the outset of the year, we sought to enter into a series of new private partnerships, further improve upon our technology’s efficiency, and focus our efforts and offerings on the space market,” said Paul Warley, Chief Executive Officer of Ascent Solar Technologies. “At the midpoint of the year, we are thrilled to be able to say that we have already reached those goals and look forward to further improving upon them, while also reaching new milestones and achievements throughout the remainder of the year.”

Key Company milestones and achievements from the first half of 2025 include:

Ascent’s leadership plans to build upon these achievements throughout the remainder of the year through:

Securing additional supply agreements with space partners and customers

The co-development and release of full plug and fly solutions with integrated structure power solutions

Advancing the development of space optimized encapsulation strategies for use in VLEO, LEO, and GEO with higher education, agency and private entity partnerships

The attendance of future events to connect with key industry leaders, existing partners, and potential customers

Ascent’s leadership team looks forward to continued success through the remainder of 2025 and is eager to update its stockholder community with exciting Company announcements and milestones as they come to fruition. Anyone interested in learning more about the Company, its mission and technology, or anything else, is encouraged to visit https://www.ascentsolar.com .

About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels for use in environments where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience matter. Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar’s research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado. To learn more, visit https://www.ascentsolar.com .

Media Contact