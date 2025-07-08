Enterprises Enhance Privacy, Security and Control with Rackspace Technology’s OpenStack Business Private Cloud

SAN ANTONIO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company, today announced the launch of Rackspace OpenStack Business, a new, open source, dedicated private cloud for organizations running mission-critical or regulated workloads. This fully-managed solution delivers improved performance, enhanced security, and full operational support without the burden of managing infrastructure.

Built for scalability, Rackspace OpenStack Business offers a cost-effective cloud solution centered around privacy, security and control. This launch expands Rackspace’s leadership in open-source private cloud by delivering dedicated, secure OpenStack infrastructure while meeting the growing demand from enterprises seeking control without compromise or vendor lock-in.

Rackspace OpenStack Business supports a broad range of use cases for organizations focused on application development and cloud modernization. It is especially well-suited for performance-sensitive applications that require guaranteed system resources, as well as regulated industries that demand single-tenant environments to meet strict compliance requirements.

“Rackspace OpenStack Business is the next evolution in private cloud infrastructure,” said Lance Weaver, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Rackspace Private Cloud. “This platform is built for customers requiring performance, security, privacy and control. Delivered as a fully-managed open source platform, it provides businesses the freedom to modernize on their terms.”

The launch of Rackspace OpenStack Business builds on the success of Rackspace OpenStack Flex which was introduced in 2024 as a cost-effective, flexible private cloud alternative to hyperscalers and proprietary platforms. Designed to work seamlessly together, Rackspace OpenStack Business provides a stable foundation for steady-state workloads, while OpenStack Flex enables rapid scaling during peak demand, delivering the elasticity of the public cloud without sacrificing the benefits of a secure, dedicated private environment.

“With this latest offering, Rackspace expands its leadership in open-source private cloud by delivering open source dedicated and secure OpenStack infrastructure to meet the growing demand for greater control without compromise,” said Josh Villarreal, General Manager, OpenStack, Rackspace Technology. “Together, Rackspace OpenStack Flex and OpenStack Business provide a powerful foundation for building scalable hybrid cloud environments. This combination helps organizations address key IT challenges, including cost control, data privacy, performance consistency, and avoiding vendor lock-in.”

Key Benefits

Built on a proven OpenStack foundation, the solution includes full API access, 24x7x365 support and proactive monitoring and management. Other key benefits include:

Rapid deployment : Accelerate time to production with private cloud infrastructure available in hours instead of days, weeks or months.

: Accelerate time to production with private cloud infrastructure available in hours instead of days, weeks or months. Dedicated performance : Leverage predictable performance to run applications and avoid the congestion of multi-tenant resources.

: Leverage predictable performance to run applications and avoid the congestion of multi-tenant resources. Cost efficiency : Achieve strong TCO with an open source platform while maintaining enterprise-level performance.

: Achieve strong TCO with an open source platform while maintaining enterprise-level performance. Enterprise-level support : Benefit from always-on expert support along with proactive monitoring and management to help clouds run smoothly and efficiently.

: Benefit from always-on expert support along with proactive monitoring and management to help clouds run smoothly and efficiently. Freedom from vendor lock-in: Gain flexibility, portability, and ecosystem integration with open-source and full API access.



For more information about Rackspace OpenStack Business click here: https://www.rackspace.com/cloud/openstack-business

