KEEP TAHOE BLUE, SIERRA WATCH, AND PALISADES TAHOE REACH SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON THE RESORT’S DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. , July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisades Tahoe has reached an agreement with Keep Tahoe Blue and Sierra Watch to settle litigation challenging proposed development in Olympic Valley. The organizations have issued the following shared statement:

“Sierra Watch, Keep Tahoe Blue, and Palisades Tahoe negotiated in good faith to find a solution that effectively ends the fourteen-year conflict over Olympic Valley while supporting the social, economic, and environmental needs of Olympic Valley and the Lake Tahoe region.

Under the settlement, all parties agree on a revised blueprint for the Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan that:

Reduces the total bedrooms within the Specific Plan by 40%

Reduces total new commercial space by 20% in the Specific Plan main Village area

Affirms the permanent elimination of an indoor waterpark within the Village Specific Plan area

Protects the land that was proposed for development at the base of Shirley Canyon by creating a conservation easement, preserving the land for recreation and public trail access in perpetuity; and

Prevents additional development within the Specific Plan boundary for 25 years

If Placer County approves the revised blueprint, the agreement would end the conservation groups' legal challenge to the County's 2024 approvals.

Photo + video assets for media use courtesy of Palisades Tahoe

