Save the Date: King of the Afterparty, Dave Cantin Group, Announces the 2026 NADA Party as a “Celebration for the Industry”

NEW YORK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The King of the Afterparty is back and going bigger than ever before. Dave Cantin Group (DCG), a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory company to retail automotive groups and their owners, has set Thursday, February 5th, as the date for its 2026 NADA Afterparty, promising a legendary event.

DCG has taken over the world-famous LIV Nightclub at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas. The private, invite-only event will be a celebration for the industry, with 1,500 guests attending from across all facets of automotive. “The automotive industry is the most dynamic and resilient industry in the world,” commented Dave Cantin Group CEO Dave Cantin. “This year, we wanted to be more inclusive and provide a place for everyone to come celebrate 2025 while we look forward to what’s ahead in 2026.”





This year’s entertainment is still under wraps, but Dave Cantin Group will be announcing a complete lineup of talent that will perform throughout the night, including a surprise performance. For years, DCG has reigned supreme as the undisputed King of the Afterparty at NADA, the annual National Automobile Dealers Association conference, featuring speakers and acts including Almost Queen, Sugar Ray Leonard, Mike Tyson, Grant Cardone and Third Eye Blind.

“Each year, we challenge ourselves to raise the bar, and this year, we’re going to be delivering something truly unforgettable,” DCG President Brian Gordon said. “February 5th at LIV will be more than a party; it will be a platform for the industry’s most influential people to come together and celebrate our incredible industry.”

There’s the industry’s largest conference…and then there’s the unforgettable DCG Afterparty. Known for curating the most exclusive experience of NADA, DCG’s Afterparty is where influence meets entertainment on an invite-only experience for those shaping the future of automotive retail.

Event Details:

9:00 PM – Late (early morning) Venue: LIV Las Vegas Nightclub at the Fontainebleau Hotel



Past Afterparty Highlights:

2025: A mind-blowing performance by Third Eye Blind at NADA New Orleans, rated “10 out of 10, the best of NADA” by ASOTU, the go-to voice covering everything that happens on (and off) the NADA main stage.

VIP dinner and candid fireside chat with boxing legend Mike Tyson at NADA Dallas. Attendees called it “one of the most unexpected and unforgettable experiences in NADA history.” 2022: Dubbed “The Undisputed Kings of the Afterparty” by Automotive News



Don’t miss your chance to be part of the hottest night in the industry.

To inquire about your exclusive table or be added to the VIP waitlist, contact your DCG advisor or email Dave Cantin Group at specialevents@davecantingroup.com.

