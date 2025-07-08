La Rosa Realty LLC Enters in a Strategic Agreement with The Agency Dominican Republic Participating in IBIS Romana Bayahibe Project as a Co-Broker and Securing Exclusive Rights for IBIS sales in Puerto Rico

Celebration, FL, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a real estate and PropTech company, today announced a strategic agreement between its wholly owned subsidiary, La Rosa Realty LLC (“La Rosa Realty”), and The Agency Dominican Republic (“TADR”), securing rights for its agents to act as co-brokers to market and sell units of the IBIS Romana Bayahibe (“IBIS”) project in Dominican Republic, and exclusive rights for any sales of IBIS in Puerto Rico.

Located in Bayahibe, La Romana, Dominican Republic, IBIS is a luxury residential and resort-style real estate development company. The development features premium resort-style residences and world-class amenities. As part of the agreement, La Rosa will participate in sales of IBIS in Dominican Republic and serve as the exclusive sales agent for any sales of IBIS in Puerto Rico. In connection with this agreement, La Rosa intends to provide targeted sales strategies to a high-potential Latin American and Caribbean buyer base.

Key Benefits of the Agreement:

360-Day Protected Client Registration : Agents within the La Rosa network can register clients and secure commissions on international sales in Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico for an entire year per registration.

Agents within the La Rosa network can register clients and secure commissions on international sales in Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico for an entire year per registration. Fast-Tracked Client Onboarding : The agreement includes a 24-hour turnaround on client confirmation from TADR, expediting deal flow and enhancing agent efficiency.

The agreement includes a 24-hour turnaround on client confirmation from TADR, expediting deal flow and enhancing agent efficiency. Recurring Revenue Potential : With new luxury IBIS projects underway and commissions paid per transaction, La Rosa expects that going forward this cooperation will add a recurring, scalable revenue stream tied to international real estate sales in Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

With new luxury IBIS projects underway and commissions paid per transaction, La Rosa expects that going forward this cooperation will add a recurring, scalable revenue stream tied to international real estate sales in Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Exclusive Territory Rights: La Rosa secures sole sales rights in Puerto Rico for any sales of, positioning the company as the bridge between Dominican Republic developers and Puerto Rican investors.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, commented, “Puerto Rico represents a high-potential market of affluent buyers seeking premium second homes and investment properties. We believe that through this agreement, our agents are uniquely positioned to offer a high-quality, resort-style product with strong buyer appeal. We’re not just expanding into new markets, we’re aiming at empowering our team with the tools to tap into cross-border demand and turn international opportunities into tangible, commission-based income.”

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) is transforming the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa aims to equip agents and franchisees with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service.

The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.

La Rosa operates 26 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa also recently started its expansion into Europe, beginning with Spain. Additionally, the Company has six franchised offices and branches and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

