Medvantx Acquires RxS to Broaden Integrated Access & Engagement Solutions for Life Science

SAN DIEGO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medvantx, a leading pharmacy services company, announced today that it acquired RxS, a leader in multichannel sample management and accountability solutions. The combined company will offer pharmaceutical and device manufacturers and providers a suite of seamlessly integrated services including PAP fulfillment, mail order, cash pay, telehealth, multi channel sample management and distribution, and prescriber engagement, all supported by a robust digital platform and omnichannel patient support solutions.

“This acquisition brings together highly complementary solutions that address critical needs of pharmaceutical manufacturers, emerging biotech companies, medical device and specialty care providers. The integration instantly expands the reach of both organizations, unlocking cross-channel opportunities and accelerating access to services for our respective clients,” said Prasanna Parthasarathy, CEO of Medvantx. “Together, we are redefining pharmacy delivery—powered by technology, driven by data, and united in our mission to deliver unmatched customer experience.”

Medvantx will offer a combined solution set with additional capabilities leveraging RxS’s advanced sampling, engagement, and technology-driven compliance tools. It will offer:

Multichannel sample management services, including rep hand carry, direct to practitioner, and digital engagement channels (e.g., e-sampling, hospital free trial programs).

Patient assistance program fulfillment, helping expand patient access to medications across all 50 states and several U.S. territories.

Bridge and quick start program fulfillment, enabling patients to access medication fills on a trial basis or prior to insurance authorization.

Telehealth and cash pay services, customizable portal-based solutions to facilitate rapid patient access to clinicians and/or medications.

Digital engagement and analytics, enabling clients to access real-time metrics and insights.

Regulatory compliance tools, facilitated by validated workflows, audit trails, and PDMA-aligned best practices.

RxS Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Mark Jara will join Medvantx as Senior Vice President, Samples Platform, responsible for the integration of both companies’ solutions and the continuity of support to existing RxS customers. On the acquisition, he commented: “RxS has always been committed to connecting prescribers and pharmaceutical brands to help patients receive medications in scalable and compliant ways. As part of Medvantx, we’ll now give clients access to a broader range of direct-to-patient and field-based services—empowering our clients to connect prescribers, patients, and programs with greater speed, insight and control.”

Medvantx, founded in 2000, is one of the largest independent, non-commercial dispensing pharmacies in the U.S., able to support shipment of medications across the U.S., including those requiring cold chain storage and delivery. Its team of 100+ clinical staff provide nationwide pharmaceutical counseling and education, and monitoring of drug interactions. The new combined company will offer a streamlined, compliant, and data-driven approach to driving medication access, provider engagement, and patient adherence, helping more patients access needed medications.

For more information, visit www.medvantx.com.

About Medvantx

Medvantx, headquartered in San Diego, is a pharmacy services provider operating one of the largest independent, non-commercial dispensing pharmacies in the U.S. Its licensed pharmacists support medication and medical device distribution and provide nationwide pharmaceutical counseling, education and monitoring of drug interactions. The company leverages technology to connect patients, providers, and healthcare organizations and to improve lives by helping pharmaceutical companies administer patient assistance programs, cash pay programs, and bridge/quick start programs, and other services to improve medication access. Learn more at www.medvantx.com.