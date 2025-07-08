Sustainably-Focused WinCup Acquires Paper Cup Manufacturing Capabilities of ConverPack Inc.

ATLANTA, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WinCup, Inc. , a leading national manufacturer of disposable foodservice products, announced today that it has acquired the paper cup company ConverPack Inc. , a global manufacturer of hot and cold paper cups, in a strategic decision that will bolster the company’s capability to manufacture more eco-friendly foodservice products.

The acquisition enables WinCup to enter the traditional paper cup market while supporting the strategic expansion of the world’s first marine biodegradable, home and industrial compostable line of phade® paper cups. The company announced last month that phade® hot drink paper cups are exclusively available on shelves across the country at Walmart. The new ConverPack capabilities allow WinCup to become further embedded in the $3 billion annual paper cup market.

“At WinCup, we have a long history of setting the standard for environmental responsibility, and deciding to acquire ConverPack will vastly expand hot and cold cup production, as well as help to grow our phade® line of PHA-coated paper cups,” said Brad Laporte, CEO of WinCup. phade® cups are certified to compost and degrade in a matter of months and quickly return to earth in most environments. “This strategic acquisition allows us to remain environmentally focused through innovation and meet our customers' demands for advanced, plastic-free alternatives as well as traditional foodservice products.”

WinCup got its start in the foodservice industry over 50 years ago by producing high-quality traditional foam cups and containers for national and regional customers, but is more recently known for its leadership position of eco-friendly and sustainable disposable brands like Vio® and phade®. “Our mission is to grow in sustainable products, strive to be more relevant by intently listening to our customers, and expand our product offerings accordingly,” said Michael Winters, President & Chief Revenue Officer of WinCup. “Acquiring ConverPack allows WinCup to diversify our portfolio by having a broader assortment of single and double-walled paper cups and will provide more purchasing options for our customer base.”

WinCup’s focus on sustainable solutions was bolstered in September 2020 when Los Angeles-based global private investment firm Atar Capital acquired the company. Among Atar’s core principles is a commitment to sustainability and investing in companies that work toward protecting the environment.

"WinCup's acquisition of ConverPack represents another milestone in our mission to be the leaders in sustainable packaging," said Cyrus Nikou, Founder and Managing Partner of Atar Capital. "By combining these complementary product lines, we're creating a comprehensive eco-friendly portfolio that accelerates the transition into sustainable solutions while delivering the performance and customer experience that foodservice operators demand."

About WinCup, Inc. and phade®

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, WinCup is a leading manufacturer of traditional and sustainable disposable cups, bowls, containers, lids, and straws, including the phade® straw, the world’s first home compostable and marine biodegradable drinking straw. The company's eight manufacturing locations are committed to high-quality products and superior customer service. WinCup is owned by Los Angeles-based global private investment firm Atar Capital, which invests in companies committed to sustainability and environmental protection. To learn more, please visit www.wincup.com and www.phadeproducts.com .

About Atar Capital

Atar Capital is a global private investment firm that acquires a wide range of lower middle market businesses exhibiting opportunities for growth, revitalization and significant value creation. Atar Capital’s principals have collectively completed 90 private equity transactions across 18 countries worldwide.

Atar Capital’s combination of operational expertise, industry knowledge and investment experience provide a unique edge in creating value and working as a true partner with its affiliate companies. The firm assists in activities ranging from growing the business to improving operations and financial performance, leveraging all available resources and talent within Atar’s leadership team, as well as its bench of seasoned senior advisors with deep sector and functional expertise. For more information, please visit www.atarcapital.com .