WILLPORT Holdings, Inc. Opens Investment Opportunity to Support the 2026 Beta Launch of WILLPORTtrust

San Diego, CA, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WILLPORT Holdings, Inc., a digital estate planning technology company, is now offering securities under Regulation Crowdfunding through StartEngine Primary, LLC. This offering gives the public a chance to invest in the continued development of WILLPORTtrust, a secure digital platform aimed at transforming how families plan, manage, and personalize their legacies using blockchain and AI.

The Offering

This Regulation Crowdfunding offering is conducted through StartEngine Primary, LLC, a registered funding portal and member of FINRA/SIPC. Investment details and required disclosures are available on the campaign page at https://www.startengine.com/offering/willport-trust .

About WILLPORTtrust

Set for beta launch in 2026, WILLPORTtrust is being developed in collaboration with some of the industry’s leading Trust Lawyers and Estate Planning Experts. The platform is designed to simplify and secure the creation and execution of estate plans for families including those previously underserved by the Trust and Estate Industry. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOJxe4RoD_w

Key features include:

Time-Based Wealth Transfers – Distribute assets over time rather than in lump sums

Legacy Messaging – Attach a voice or video message to your inheritance delivery, sent directly to the beneficiary.

Digital Executor Assignment – Delegate key estate responsibilities with precision

TRUSTlocker Vault – Encrypted storage for documents such as wills, directives, and digital credentials

Safe Key Protocol – Secure release of documents triggered by verified life events

WILLPORTtrust seeks to modernize estate planning by offering a user-friendly experience that protects both assets and the emotional bonds behind them. The product’s success depends on a range of factors, including market reception, continued development progress, and regulatory compliance.

To learn more or become an investor in WILLPORTtrust’s mission to democratize digital estate planning, visit https://www.startengine.com/offering/willport-trust .

THIS REG CF OFFERING IS MADE AVAILABLE THROUGH STARTENGINE PRIMARY, LLC, MEMBER FINRA/SIPC. THIS INVESTMENT IS SPECULATIVE, ILLIQUID, AND INVOLVES A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK, INCLUDING THE POSSIBLE LOSS OF YOUR ENTIRE INVESTMENT.

For more information, please contact:

WILLPORT Holdings, Inc.

1645 Village Center Circle, Suite 200

Las Vegas, Nevada, 89134

Tel: 855-945-5778

service@willport.com

