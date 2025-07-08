Nano Labs Announces Strategic Partnership with Orbiter Finance to Launch Compliant Stablecoin Cross-Chain Solution NBNB.io

HONG KONG, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Labs Ltd (Nasdaq: NA) (“we,” the “Company” or “Nano Labs”), a leading Web 3.0 infrastructure and product solution provider in China, today announced a strategic partnership with Layer 2 cross-chain bridge protocol Orbiter Finance to jointly develop a compliant stablecoin distribution and exchange service across multiple networks. The service will support various compliant stablecoins, including those pegged to USD, HKD, offshore RMB.

Leveraging Orbiter Finance’s multi-chain support capabilities alongside Nano Labs’ expertise in Web3.0, the new solution aims to provide users with low-cost, compliant cross-chain transfers and mainstream token exchanges. The initial product is expected to launch in Q4 2025, with the tentative domain name NBNB.io.

Built on a secure and efficient cross-chain infrastructure for stablecoins, this collaboration is designed to promote the widespread adoption of compliant stablecoins across both DeFi and traditional finance sectors.

Looking ahead, both parties plan to expand support for additional blockchains and drive adoption in institutional-grade applications.

About Orbiter Finance

Orbiter Finance is a leading Layer 2 cross-chain bridge protocol that has processed over USD 23 billion in transaction volume to date.

About Nano Labs Ltd

Nano Labs Ltd is a leading Web 3.0 infrastructure and product solution provider in China. Nano Labs is committed to the development of high throughput computing (“HTC”) chips and high performance computing (“HPC”) chips. Nano Labs has built a comprehensive flow processing unit (“FPU”) architecture which offers solution that integrates the features of both HTC and HPC. In addition, Nano Labs has actively positioned itself in the digital assets space, adopting BNB as its primary reserve asset. It has accumulated nearly US$160 million in mainstream digital currencies including BNB and BTC, and established an integrated platform covering multiple business verticals, including HTC solutions and HPC solutions*. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: ir.nano.cn.

* According to an industry report prepared by Frost & Sullivan.

