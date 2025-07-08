iCAD Announces Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Stockholders Vote “FOR” Proposed Acquisition by RadNet, Inc.

NASHUA, N.H., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) (“iCAD” or the “Company”), a global leader in clinically proven AI-powered cancer detection solutions, today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) and Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) have each recommended that stockholders vote “FOR” the previously announced acquisition of the Company by RadNet, Inc. (“RadNet”) at the Company’s upcoming Special Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for July 14, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET to be held virtually at www.cstproxy.com/icad/sm2025.

As previously announced, iCAD entered into a definitive merger agreement under which RadNet will acquire iCAD in an all-stock transaction. The acquisition is structured to accelerate the deployment of iCAD’s ProFound AI® breast health solutions across RadNet’s DeepHealth portfolio, expanding access to early breast cancer detection.

ISS and Glass Lewis each reviewed the transaction and concluded that it is in the best interests of iCAD stockholders. Both firms cited the Board’s reasonable review of alternatives, the implied premium and the opportunity for iCAD stockholders to participate in the potential upside of the combined entity in their “FOR” recommendations1.

iCAD’s Board of Directors also unanimously recommends that stockholders vote “FOR” the merger, and all related matters to be voted upon at the Special Meeting. Stockholders of record as of May 16, 2025, are eligible to vote and may do as at any time prior to the Special Meeting. Voting instructions, including how to submit a proxy online, by phone, or mail, are included in the Proxy Statement.

If you have any questions about the Special Meeting or require assistance voting your shares, please contact iCAD’s proxy solicitor, Campaign Management, at 844-394-4517 or via email at info@campaign-mgmt.com.

1Permission to cite ISS and Glass Lewis was neither sought nor obtained.

ABOUT iCAD, Inc.

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) is a global leader on a mission to create a world where cancer can’t hide by providing clinically proven AI-powered solutions that enable medical providers to accurately and reliably detect cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes. Headquartered in Nashua, N.H., iCAD’s industry-leading ProFound Breast Health Suite provides AI-powered mammography analysis for breast cancer detection and density assessment. Used by thousands of providers serving millions of patients, ProFound is available in over 50 countries. In the last five years alone, iCAD estimates reading more than 40 million mammograms worldwide, with nearly 30% being tomosynthesis. For more information, including the latest in regulatory clearances, please visit www.icadmed.com.

