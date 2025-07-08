Marquess School Global Ltd Launches Flagship Product Marquess Core AI, Ushering in a New Era of Intelligent Wealth Management

Denver, USA, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move that redefines the landscape of intelligent wealth management, Marquess School Global Ltd today announced the launch of its flagship AI-powered investment system, Marquess Core AI. This milestone marks a new chapter in the firm's mission to deliver transparent, data-driven asset management through cutting-edge artificial intelligence.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Singapore, Marquess School Global Ltd has rapidly emerged as a leader in the next generation of structured investing. the company is setting a new benchmark for long-term performance and technological innovation in asset management.

Revolutionizing Structured Investing with Marquess Core AI

At the heart of Marquess's success is Marquess Core AI, an advanced system that analyzes over 1,200 global data sources in real time—from macroeconomic indicators and policy changes to social sentiment and industry intelligence. With a prediction accuracy exceeding 92%, the system executes millisecond-level portfolio adjustments across multiple asset classes, including cryptocurrencies, U.S. equities, and ETFs.

Select cryptocurrency strategies have achieved up to 700% annualized returns, while U.S. stock strategies consistently deliver 18% annualized performance. During the volatile 2023 market, Core AI's built-in risk intervention mechanisms protected client portfolios by automatically triggering stop-loss and stop-profit measures based on liquidity, volatility, and macro risk assessments.

Transparency, Structure, and Trust

Driven by a "structure-first, transparent trust" philosophy, Marquess distinguishes itself through radical transparency. All investment strategies and data sources are shared through an open-source framework, giving clients full visibility into the investment process. Real-time dashboards allow users to monitor portfolio logic, data inputs, and performance, fostering a truly blind-spot-free investment experience.

With a presence across Singapore, Dubai, New York, and London, Marquess continues to scale its global operations. Its new hub in Southeast Asia, launched in 2024, further enhances its ability to offer diversified asset allocation and capitalize on emerging market growth.

A World-Class Team of Innovators

Marquess's growth is powered by a team of elite financial and AI experts. Under the leadership of Chief Structure Officer Theodore Kane, a veteran of Wall Street with two decades of experience, Core AI was developed with a robust technical foundation. Global Asset Strategist Jonathan Anderson brings expertise in multi-currency arbitrage, while Head of Investment Strategy Michael Harrison oversees long-term portfolio optimization. Chief Investment Advisor Vera Langford ensures personalized client strategies and transparency, helping to build lasting client trust.

Leading Technology, Lasting Impact

Marquess Core AI's strength lies in its multi-asset coverage, supporting cryptocurrencies, equities, ETFs, and even family office scheduling. In 2024, its high-performance arbitrage strategies delivered exceptional results for institutional portfolios. The firm continuously enhances Core AI in collaboration with top research institutions, developing the next generation of algorithmic investment models. This focus on innovation enabled Core AI to thrive during the high-volatility conditions of 2023, shielding clients from significant losses.

Client-Centric and Future-Focused

Marquess remains firmly client-centric, with a long-term investment vision supported by Core AI's predictive capabilities. Its customized solutions for family offices delivered outsized returns in 2024, earning strong praise from clients who value transparency, performance, and reliability. Regular reporting and clear communication reinforce the company's client-first ethos.

Global Recognition and Road Ahead

Marquess's achievements have been recognized with several prestigious honors, including the 2025 Global Best AI Asset Management Award and the 2024 FinTech Pioneer Award. Looking forward, the company plans to broaden its global footprint and develop specialized investment solutions tailored to emerging market dynamics.

With the launch of Marquess Core AI, Marquess School Global Ltd is set to lead the intelligent investment revolution, combining AI innovation with structured transparency to create lasting value for clients worldwide.

