Logan Golema Joins Alpha Liquid Terminal as Advisor to Drive AI and Blockchain Innovation in Research and Trading

New York, NY, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Liquid Terminal (ALTx), a next-generation modular trading platform powered by AI agents, proudly announces the appointment of Logan Golema as an advisor. A trailblazer in the convergence of artificial intelligence and blockchain, Golema brings a powerful blend of technical vision and public-sector innovation to ALTx’s mission of transforming how institutional investors trade and manage digital assets.

Golema is the Co-Founder and President of Eliza Systems, where he leads a distributed team of innovators building agentic AI and blockchain-powered tools for the public sector. Eliza Systems focuses on transparency, efficiency, and acceleration—principles that align with ALTx’s core goal of redefining digital liquidity through programmable, modular infrastructure.

“Logan's work in building intelligent systems that serve both human and nonhuman stakeholders is as bold as it is timely,” said Enzo Villani, CEO of Alpha Liquid Terminal. “His experience with AI agents in mission-critical settings and his commitment to ethical systems design make him an ideal advisor as we push the limits of what AI-enabled trading can do.”

At Eliza Systems, Golema is spearheading the development of advanced agentic architectures that help government agencies better deliver services. His deep understanding of decentralized governance, machine agency, and regulatory frameworks will be instrumental in scaling ALTx across global markets.

“I’m excited to join Alpha Liquid Terminal at this inflection point,” said Golema. “Their commitment to modularity, AI-native architecture, and serving sophisticated traders with ethical tools aligns with everything we believe in at Eliza. Together, we’re building the next financial layer of trust and intelligence.”

Alpha Liquid Terminal continues to assemble a team of top minds in crypto trading, AI, and financial infrastructure. With Golema’s appointment, the platform strengthens its ability to meet the demands of institutional investors while driving innovation at the intersection of intelligence and liquidity.

About Alpha Liquid Terminal (ALTx)

Alpha Liquid Terminal is a modular research, analytics, and execution platform for tokenized finance. Built with institutional-grade security, AI-powered research agents, and seamless API integrations, ALTx enables traders, investors, and funds to operate efficiently across digital and traditional markets. The platform is developed by the team behind Alpha Sigma Capital, a leader in digital asset investment and research.

