Almond FinTech Expands Its Transfer Network in APAC through Ample Transfers Partnership

BOSTON, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almond FinTech, the two-time CrossTech Innovation Award winner for "Crypto Payments Solution in Cross-Border Payments," announced today that Ample Transfers, a 27-year-old remittance provider based in Singapore, has partnered with Almond's proprietary technology to optimize its internal treasury and settlement operations for transfers from Singapore to Indonesia.

This partnership marks a key milestone in Almond FinTech's strategic expansion into Southeast Asia's cross-border money flows.

Award-Winning Technology Expands Across APAC with New Singapore—Indonesia Corridor

The Singapore—Indonesia payment corridor represents a significant remittance route for Singapore's Indonesian migrant community. Since launching in late May, Almond's blockchain-based optimization technology has powered over $2 million SGD in transfers through this corridor—delivering exchange rates consistently better than mid-market FX rates and unavailable elsewhere in the industry. These results reflect the same transformative impact that earned Almond consecutive industry recognition in 2023 and 2024.

"This partnership represents a natural evolution in our mission to remove barriers in global financial transfers," said Adam Swartzbaugh, CEO and Co-Founder of Almond FinTech. "We've always believed true innovation comes from deeply understanding customers' needs and building solutions that not only solve today's problems but anticipate tomorrow's. In a crowded and commoditized space, Ample stands out for its commitment to leveraging technology to deliver meaningful value to its customers—making them an ideal partner for our expansion across Asia."

Proven Performance Meets Regulatory Excellence

Ample has been licensed as a Major Payment Institution by the Monetary Authority of Singapore for over 25 years, establishing its credibility as a trusted financial services provider. The partnership validates Almond's ability to deliver superior performance while meeting Singapore's regulatory requirements. Almond leverages a multitude of stablecoins as bridge assets to optimize cross-border treasury transfers between fiat currencies. Almond's technology aggregates real-time market data to identify the most cost-effective and efficient transfer routes. This same breakthrough infrastructure is active across 10 countries and supports over 100 digital currencies.

For Ample, this enables:

Better than mid-market FX rates through intelligent routing

Near real-time settlement for treasury transfers

Redundancy and reliability through multi-asset routing

Lower transaction costs compared to traditional rails

Innovation Leadership Drives Market Expansion

This partnership demonstrates Almond's continued technology leadership in cross-border payments. The company's consecutive CrossTech Innovation Awards underscore its role as an industry pioneer, consistently delivering solutions that address critical financial challenges globally.

"Receiving this award is a testament to our team's relentless commitment to pushing the boundaries of financial technology," said Swartzbaugh, referencing Almond's recent recognition. "This partnership with Ample shows how award-winning innovation translates directly into enhanced services for financial institutions and their customers. One of our strongest value propositions is helping clients optimize across multiple stablecoins, not just one, enabling better liquidity, tighter spreads, and more flexibility without complicating onboarding."

Embedded within Ample's technology stack that powers their customer-facing and internal treasury operations, Almond's technology enhances backend efficiency—delivering the same optimization capabilities that have positioned Almond as a leader in B2B cross-border payments.

Strategic Growth in Southeast Asia

The partnership with Ample positions Almond FinTech for continued growth across Southeast Asian markets, where digital payment adoption creates opportunities for technological enhancement. This expansion reflects Almond's strategy of partnering with established, regulated institutions to deliver cutting-edge payment solutions.

"We believe that stablecoins are the future, and powering remittances with them is the way forward. Partnering with Almond has allowed us to harness that future safely, through a treasury layer that delivers faster, cheaper, and more reliable settlement. For our customers, nothing changes on the surface—but under the hood, we're moving with the times." — Matthew Yap, CEO, Ample Transfers.

About Almond FinTech

Almond FinTech is a B2B fintech company transforming cross-border payments by empowering financial institutions and their customers with optimal FX Rates and near-instant settlements across all corridors globally. Visit www.almondfintech.com for more information.

About Ample Transfers

Founded in 1998, Ample Transfers is Singapore's leading cross-border remittance provider, licensed as a Major Payment Institution by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The company provides reliable, affordable remittance services to over 200 countries and territories through both physical locations and their remit.ai online platform, serving Singapore's diverse communities for over 25 years. Visit www.ampletransfers.com for more information.

