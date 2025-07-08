RouteMyPlan Launches Scheduling App to Eliminate Late Arrivals and Missed Appointments

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getting from point A to point B shouldn’t feel like a gamble. Today, RouteMyPlan announces the launch of its smart scheduling app — designed to ensure users always leave on time, avoid delays and arrive stress-free.

Whether a busy parent is going from school pickup to soccer practice dropoff and then to pick up dinner or a business is trying to manage a mobile workforce, RouteMyPlan is designed to help users navigate their busy schedules. Users enter their destination address and desired arrival time, and the app tells them when they need to leave and what route to take, even altering the course when there is a disruption.

Whether it’s making a flight, showing homes back-to-back or arriving for a dinner reservation, RouteMyPlan takes the guesswork out of timing. By combining scheduling with real-time traffic data, the app ensures users know exactly when to leave and which route to take — even adjusting for unexpected delays.

The app works in conjunction with Google Maps to enhance navigation with live traffic data, voice-guided directions and route recommendations. Businesses can even change routes to avoid traffic delays or account for unplanned stops all while ensuring on-time arrivals and improving efficiency.

“RouteMyPlan was born out of necessity,” said Timothy Zaide, founder of RouteMyPlan. “As a working parent juggling back-to-back commitments, I needed a smarter way to stay on schedule — and I knew others did too. This app puts users back in control of their time.”

Built for Businesses That Depend on Punctuality

From furniture delivery to in-home healthcare, mobile teams need tools that guarantee reliable timing. RouteMyPlan offers real-time tracking, geo-fencing and automated check-ins that help businesses boost efficiency and accountability.

Verify when employees leave their starting location

Confirm arrival at scheduled stops

Account for unplanned detours

Track time performance with automated timestamps

These features give businesses actionable insights to improve schedule adherence and internal reporting— all while improving customer satisfaction.

Additional Features:

Real-time traffic and road condition updates (powered by Google Maps)

Reminders 30 minutes before, at departure and five minutes after, if not yet on the move

Turn-by-turn voice navigation (via Google Maps)

Saved frequent routes and locations for easier assignment

RouteMyPlan is now available for download on iOS and Android. The app offers a 7-day free trial for individual users and a 14-day trial for businesses, giving everyone a chance to experience its full capabilities with a simple, commitment-free signup. To get started or learn more, visit www.routemyplan.com .

A media kit with photos, logos and more can be found here . For more information or to explore business features, visit: www.routemyplan.com .

About RouteMyPlan

RouteMyPlan was founded in 2025 to simplify scheduling for busy professionals and teams. Originally developed to help one parent stay on top of work and family obligations, the platform has evolved into a powerful business tool designed to improve travel planning, boost accountability and reduce delays for organizations that depend on mobility. To learn more, visit www.routemyplan.com .