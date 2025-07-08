Titan Network Launches IP Leasing Browser Extension to Turn Idle IPs into Passive Income

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Network has unveiled a browser-based IP leasing extension designed to turn everyday internet connections into secure, enterprise-ready infrastructure. This product marks a significant step in Titan’s broader mission to decentralize the cloud by mobilizing the untapped potential of user-owned digital resources.





Developed in response to rising enterprise demand for trusted, distributed IP access, the extension allows individuals to contribute their unused residential IPs to real-world applications in AI, cybersecurity, and e-commerce - all with just a lightweight browser install.

Unlike conventional Web3 projects, Titan’s infrastructure is built around commercial utility. The IP leasing extension lowers the barrier for users to participate while meeting the stringent requirements of enterprise clients, positioning Titan as a pioneer in practical, real-world adoption of DePIN architecture.

Addressing the Demand for Reliable IP Resources

In today's digital landscape, enterprises face increasing challenges in sourcing trustworthy, geographically diverse IP addresses essential for operations like AI model training, e-commerce analytics, and fraud prevention. Traditional solutions often involve opaque methods, posing risks to both users and clients. Titan's new browser extension offers a transparent and secure alternative, aligning with enterprise standards and ensuring user privacy.

How It Works: Secure and User-Friendly Integration





The lightweight extension is designed for ease of use. Once installed, it securely connects the user's device to the Titan Network, securely enabling IP sharing without compromising privacy. Titan’s unique container architecture ensures each task is sandboxed, isolating network activity from a user’s local environment.

Ready to join? Get started with the Titan IP extension here.

Key features include:

Container-based isolation for secure task execution

On-chain contribution tracking for transparency and accountability

Automated task routing driven by verified enterprise needs



Real-World Applications and Adoption

Titan’s infrastructure is already live, supporting commercial clients such as TikTok, Tencent, iQIYI, and emerging AI platforms. Example applications include:

AI and data services: Facilitating region-specific IP access for training data collection

Facilitating region-specific IP access for training data collection E-commerce monitoring: Enabling dynamic price tracking and ad verification

Enabling dynamic price tracking and ad verification Security operations: Assisting in defense against DDoS and other threats



Technological Innovation for Scalability

Titan’s dual-layer container system reduces reliance on centralized relays, lowering risk and supporting secure, high-performance workloads. This architecture also enables direct communication between clients and contributors, minimizing the need for costly data rerouting and enhancing overall system security. As a result, more value can be retained within the network and distributed to node operators. This design allows Titan to deliver stable, enterprise-grade infrastructure that scales across diverse use cases. By addressing real-world demand through accessible, browser-native infrastructure, Titan is helping redefine how internet infrastructure is sourced, shared, and monetized.

About Titan Network

Titan Network builds decentralized cloud infrastructure by aggregating idle resources from global users. By aligning infrastructure growth with enterprise demand, Titan aims to deliver a resilient, equitable, and user-powered digital future.

For more information, visit Titan Network’s official website .

Media Contact Name: Neo Ge

Email: media@titannet.io

Website: https://titannet.io/

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Titan Network. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47756f1b-1b88-4077-adae-5b4b5591e614

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36795b47-3d78-47dc-8f23-a028d7de160e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da6ae21f-e93e-4efe-9dbb-ae117aa06a3c