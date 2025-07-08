21Shares Responds to FCA Consultation on Retail Access to Crypto ETNs, Warns Against Overly Restrictive Framework

Response welcomes progress but calls for more inclusive, globally aligned framework

London, 8 July 2025 – 21Shares, one of the world’s leading issuers of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), has submitted its official response to the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Consultation Paper CP25/16, which proposes lifting the current ban on the sale, marketing, and distribution of crypto exchange-traded notes (cETNs) to retail clients admitted to UK recognised investment exchanges (UK RIEs).

While 21Shares welcomes the FCA’s move to open the UK retail market to cETNs, it cautions that the proposed framework remains overly restrictive. In its response, 21Shares urges the regulator to adopt a more inclusive and innovation-friendly approach that reflects international best practices and provides UK investors with regulated, diversified access to the digital asset class.

In particular, 21Shares highlights three key concerns:

Geographic limitation: The proposal restricts retail access to cETNs listed only on UK RIEs, ignoring equivalent products on FCA-recognised overseas regulated venues (ROIEs) and limiting investor choice.

The proposal restricts retail access to cETNs listed only on UK RIEs, ignoring equivalent products on FCA-recognised overseas regulated venues (ROIEs) and limiting investor choice. Asset concentration risk: While the FCA leaves eligibility of cryptoassets to UK exchanges, this effectively concentrates power in the hands of mostly a single venue, the London Stock Exchange, which currently admits only Bitcoin and Ethereum. This setup risks driving retail investors to unregulated alternatives in search of broader exposure.

While the FCA leaves eligibility of cryptoassets to UK exchanges, this effectively concentrates power in the hands of mostly a single venue, the London Stock Exchange, which currently admits only Bitcoin and Ethereum. This setup risks driving retail investors to unregulated alternatives in search of broader exposure. Misclassification risk: 21Shares argues against classifying UK RIE-listed cETNs as Restricted Mass Market Investments (RMMIs), noting that such instruments are already subject to robust listing, disclosure, and custody standards. Applying RMMI rules would reduce liquidity, hamper innovation, and limit inclusion in diversified investment strategies.

21Shares recommends that the final regime:

Recognise regulated cETNs from overseas exchanges (ROIEs)

Mandate a transparent eligibility framework for a broader range of cryptoassets as underlyings for cETNs

Confirm that cETNs are treated as Readily Realisable Securities (RRS), not RMMIs

“As a pioneer in the crypto ETP space, we have long advocated for a regulatory framework in the UK that allows retail investors to access digital assets through transparent and well-regulated products,” said Duncan Moir, President at 21Shares. “This consultation marks an important moment, but more needs to be done. A competitive, forward-looking regime must reflect the maturity of the global crypto market and the diversity of investor demand.”

21Shares stands ready to assist policymakers and contribute market data and regulatory insights to ensure the UK becomes a competitive, well-regulated hub for crypto investment products.

To read 21Shares’ response to the FCA consultation in full, click here .





Notes to editors

About 21Shares

21Shares is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product providers and offers the largest suite of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21Shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21Shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21Shares is a member of 21.co, a global leader in decentralized finance. For more information, please visit www.21Shares.com .

Media Contact

Matteo Valli

matteo.valli@21shares.com





DISCLAIMER

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG in any jurisdiction. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever or for any other purpose in any jurisdiction. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice.

This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States. Neither the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States has approved or disapproved of an investment in the securities or passed on the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of this presentation. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

Within the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”); or (iii) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (iv) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

Exclusively for potential investors in any EEA Member State that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer’s website under www.21Shares.com.

The approval of the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and the Swiss Financial Services Act (the “FinSA”) and not a prospectus. The 2024 Base Prospectus of 21Shares AG has been deposited pursuant to article 54(2) FinSA with BX Swiss AG in its function as Swiss prospectus review body within the meaning of article 52 FinSA. The 2024 Base Prospectus and the key information document for any products may be obtained at 21Shares AG's website (https://21shares.com/ir/prospectus or https://21shares.com/ir/kids).

###