Gateway Group to Host 2025 Investor Conference on September 3–4, Featuring Public Companies Across Key Growth Sectors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Group (“Gateway”), a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm, today announced the return of its flagship Gateway Conference, slated for September 3-4, 2025, at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco.

Founded in 1999, Gateway has helped nearly 1,000 public and private companies connect directly with institutional investors and analysts by leveraging extensive subject-matter expertise and a capital markets network. Its flagship Gateway Conference has generated nearly 11,000 one-on-one meetings over the course of the event’s 12-year history.

“Small cap and emerging growth companies need to stand out to reach the right audience,” said Scott Liolios, founder and president of Gateway Group. “The Gateway Conference offers a differentiated platform through our tailored approach and deep relationships across the buy- and sell-side. We thoughtfully match each company with investors and analysts who truly understand their space. At a time when sell-side coverage is shrinking and the buy-side is more selective than ever, our focused format helps companies gain visibility and connect with long-term, informed capital.”

Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, the conference brings Gateway’s mission to life, connecting leading growth-stage companies with prospective investors, analysts, partners, and other capital markets professionals through a format designed for direct, high-value interaction. Focused exclusively on small and mid-cap public issuers and private companies, the event facilitates engagement through executive presentations, curated one-on-one meetings, and access to senior decision-makers.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from up to 100 companies across leading growth industries, including technology, AI, cleantech, consumer, industrials, and financial services. Through curated schedules, investors and analysts can also engage with senior executives to gain a deeper understanding of each company’s strategy, outlook, and growth trajectory.

Gateway will announce a preliminary list of presenting companies and event sponsors in the coming weeks, offering a first look at the businesses and partners participating in this year’s conference.

Invitation requests can be made through the conference website or via email at conference@gateway-grp.com.

Gateway is a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm specializing in assisting emerging growth companies for over 25 years.

