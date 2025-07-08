Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) Developing Precision Genetic Medicine Platform for Cancer Treatment

NEW YORK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, “Precision Genetic Medicine Platform Could Disrupt Standard of Care in Metastatic Cancer, Other Indications of Unmet Needs,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/om7Hi

An estimated 20 million people are diagnosed annually with cancer, while cancer kills almost 10 million people a year worldwide with these numbers expected to grow. The American Cancer Society projects that by 2050, 35 million people will be diagnosed with cancer every year. Despite significant progress made in treating the disease, there is still a desperate need — and an enormous market potential — for new and more effective cancer drugs.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. is committed to developing a novel approach to treating cancer through the precise delivery of genetic medicines to both primary tumors and metastatic sites of disease. This cutting-edge platform, which harnesses engineered viruses that can target sites of cancer in the body and deliver potent genetic medicines to attack tumors, has the potential to revolutionize the way cancer is treated.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc.

Calidi Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology designed to arm the immune system to fight cancer. Calidi’s novel stem cell-based platforms are utilizing potent allogeneic stem cells capable of carrying payloads of oncolytic viruses for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. Calidi’s clinical-stage, off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify and potentiate oncolytic viruses leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi’s preclinical off-the-shelf enveloped virotherapies are designed to target disseminated solid tumors. This dual approach can potentially treat, or even prevent, metastatic disease. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.calidibio.com .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CLDI are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/CLDI

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets; (3) press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or republished: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

New York, NY

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN