Highridge to Introduce activL® Lumbar Disc

WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highridge Medical, one of the world’s largest privately held Spine companies with a strong portfolio supported by extensive clinical evidence, announced today that it has licensed the U.S. rights of activL®. Highridge is imminently commencing production for the launch of its own activL lumbar disc later this year. As a pioneer in the cervical disc replacement industry with its market-leading Mobi-C® cervical disc approved for one- and two-level disc replacement, Highridge is well positioned to provide the surgeon education and clinical support required to grow and serve the lumbar disc replacement market.

“True to our continued commitment to bringing unique motion preservation solutions to market, the activL lumbar disc is a great strategic fit for our business,” said Rebecca Whitney, CEO of Highridge Medical. “This addition expands our leadership position in spinal motion preservation solutions to now include lumbar disc arthroplasty with a solution already trusted and preferred by many spine surgeons. We look forward to launching the system, ramping up manufacturing, and leveraging our market development expertise to ensure exceptional service and support to our current and future surgeon customers and the patients they serve.”

This strategic move meaningfully expands the Highridge portfolio and aligns with its mission to move boundaries today so patients can thrive tomorrow. For further information, please visit www.highridgemedical.com.

About Highridge Medical

Highridge Medical is a global medical device company committed to improving spine care by partnering with the surgeon community to drive innovation. The company has a strong portfolio supported by extensive clinical evidence including solutions for complex spine, motion preservation, and minimally invasive surgery. For further information, please visit www.highridgemedical.com.

Media Contact: Mark Richards

(512) 913-9572

mark.richards@highridgemedical.com