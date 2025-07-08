AmpliTech Group’s 5G Division Receives $2.9 Million Follow-On Orders As Part Of $40M LOI For 5G ORAN Radio Products From Tier 1 MNO

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly, announces the receipt of additional purchase orders nearing $3 Million as part of their $40M Letter of Intent (LOI) from Tier 1 MNO announced earlier this year. These purchase orders underscores AmpliTech's robust presence as a premier provider of ORAN 5G radio solutions.

"Receiving these follow-on orders as part of our agreed to LOI with TIER 1 MNO, further validates their conﬁdence to continue placing orders with us. These additional orders are also deliverable within our Fiscal Year 2025. This nice addition to our ORAN 5G orders backlog, of which we are currently well advanced in our deliveries, shows the prowess of our supply chain in meeting critical weekly delivery requirements from 5G ORAN customers, which require quick and reliable service,” stated Fawad Maqbool, CEO/CTO of AmpliTech Group, “we now have reported follow-on orders in excess of $5 Million from both of our major LOIs recently announced, thereby validating our customer’s commitments to our solutions,” concluded Mr. Maqbool.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising ﬁve divisions—AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services—is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and ORAN 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that the receipt of the follow on order, product certiﬁcation and customer relationships, will lead to further production orders, growth and proﬁtability. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" for 5G orders and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Corporate Social Media

X: @AmpliTechAMPG

Instagram: @AmpliTechAMPG

Facebook: AmpliTechInc

LinkedIn: AmpliTech Group Inc

Investor Social Media

X: @AMPG_IR

StockTwits: @AMPG_IR

Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

Investors@amplitechgroup.com

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE

Maxim Group LLC’s research department currently covers AmpliTech Group and certain research reports may be available to current AmpliTech Group shareholders. Please email: rep@maximgrp.com for more information.

Maxim Group is a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer. For more information regarding Maxim Group please visit: https://www.maximgrp.com/legal/disclosures