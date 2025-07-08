Limitless X Holdings Secures $100,000 Strategic Funding From Chairman to Strengthen Balance Sheet and Demonstrate Leadership Commitment

Los Angeles, CA, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless X Holdings, Inc. (OTC: LIMX), a multidimensional public company operating at the intersection of health, wellness, entertainment, and complementary high-growth sectors, has completed a $100,000 related-party bridge loan from EM1 Capital, LLC, an entity wholly owned and controlled by Jas Mathur, Chairman and CEO of Limitless X Holdings Inc.

The capital is being deployed to fund key operating expenses and strategic corporate initiatives, including legal, audit, compliance, and other critical infrastructure required to support the Company’s next phase of growth and capital markets engagement.

In connection with the loan, Limitless X Holdings, Inc. issued 20,000 restricted common shares to EM1 Capital, LLC as additional consideration, pursuant to Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933.

“This financing reflects my full confidence in the Company’s trajectory and my personal commitment to building Limitless X the right way,” said Jas Mathur, Chairman and CEO. “By avoiding toxic or dilutive funding structures, we’re preserving long-term shareholder value and maintaining alignment at the highest levels of leadership. We’re laying the foundation for scalable growth across all business units.”

This related-party financing enhances liquidity and operational flexibility during a critical phase of strategic execution. It also underscores the Company’s disciplined capital strategy and commitment to long-term value creation for shareholders.

About Limitless X Holdings Inc.

Limitless X Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: LIMX) is building a dynamic, value-driven ecosystem designed to help individuals "Look Good and Feel Great" by integrating Health, Wellness, Entertainment, Community Building, and Brand Development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Limitless X, Inc., the company specializes in Direct-to-Consumer eCommerce, offering innovative products and services that empower people to reinvent themselves and become the best versions of themselves. The company has expanded into the Film and Television sector, with plans to develop and produce content that aligns with its core philosophy of "Feeling Great" and “Satisfied.” Limitless X also intends on expanding into the Real Estate industry by introducing High Performance Healthy Living—residential communities and developments designed to promote wellness, longevity, and lifestyle optimization. Additionally, the company is expanding into Global Distribution and International Markets, aiming to bring its wellness-focused products and lifestyle brands to consumers worldwide. By leveraging advanced online marketing strategies, key relationships, and global reach, Limitless X is positioned to become a household name, delivering unmatched value to customers, driving long-term growth for shareholders, and fostering meaningful connections within communities around the world.

