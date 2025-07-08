Boston, Massachusetts, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As volatility in the cryptocurrency market continues to challenge investors, Ripplecoin Mining today announced the official launch of its automated cloud mining platform designed to help Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple (XRP) holders earn daily cryptocurrency returns without the need for hardware or technical expertise. The new platform leverages AI mining orchestration and green energy infrastructure to simplify cryptocurrency investing and provide a scalable passive income solution for users around the world.

Hassle-free cloud mining: designed for mainstream crypto holders

In an era where market volatility and trading complexity dominate the cryptocurrency landscape, Ripplecoin Mining's new cloud mining platform offers investors a radically simplified alternative. The platform allows users to participate in cryptocurrency mining without any equipment, targeting the growing number of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple (XRP) holders who seek predictable returns and low risk exposure. Instead of relying on price speculation, users can now earn daily passive income through automated mining contracts, making cryptocurrency investing more accessible to a wider audience than just technical traders and mining experts.





How the Ripple Mining App works: Sign up, choose, earn

The Ripple Mining App supports iOS and Android systems, and users can start mining in three simple steps:

Register an account: New users only need to provide an email address to register and immediately receive a $15 cloud mining trial credit.

Choose a contract: Investors can choose from a variety of cryptocurrency mining contracts that are customized according to different risk preferences and investment periods.

Activate a contract: Select a contract from the list below and activate it by paying with BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP and other mainstream cryptocurrencies.

Contract Price Contract Duration Daily Earnings Total Revenue $100 2Days $5 $100 + $10 $500 5Days $6 $500 + $30 $1,300 9Days $18 $1,300 + $160 $3,000 12Days $43 $3,000 + $518 $8,100 21Days $126 $8,100 + $2,636 $21,500 31Days $366 $21,500 + $11,330

For more contract plans, please log in to the official website of the Ripple Mining Platform.

Each contract will run automatically, and the daily income will be automatically credited to the user's account. The platform has no technical barriers and provides a clear entry for investors who want to convert cryptocurrency assets into stable income.

AI and Green Energy: The Technology Behind the Platform

At the core of the Ripplecoin Mining infrastructure is a mining orchestration system that is fully AI-driven, dynamically allocating computing resources based on real-time network conditions. This intelligent backend ensures maximum mining efficiency and scalability across the platform’s 120+ nodes around the world. Each node is powered by renewable energy, including solar, wind, and hydroelectric power, creating a truly green cryptocurrency mining environment. By combining automated optimization with a low carbon footprint, Ripplecoin Mining is not only profitable, but also environmentally responsible—attracting investors who value sustainability as much as returns.

Real user feedback: From volatility pressure to daily stability

For many cryptocurrency holders, Ripplecoin Mining is more than just a mining platform - it's a financial stabilizer in this unpredictable market. "I used to check the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum every hour," said Marcus, a long-term investor in Toronto. "Now, I just check the daily returns through the app. It's a completely different way of thinking." Similar feelings were expressed on Reddit, Telegram and other online communities, where users praised the platform's simple interface, stable returns and low barriers to entry. In addition to returns, many people also emphasized that their confidence in this structured crypto asset management tool designed to create passive income has turned from market anxiety to confidence.

Future Roadmap: Multi-Currency Contracts and Global Expansion

Looking ahead, Ripplecoin Mining is preparing to launch its highly anticipated multi-currency mining contracts, allowing users to allocate computing power across multiple cryptocurrencies (such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, and stablecoins) within a single plan. This approach can enhance cryptocurrency diversification, reduce asset concentration risk, and increase long-term stability of income. The platform also announced the upcoming launch of localized services in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Southeast Asia, with dedicated support and fiat-friendly onboarding features. As part of its long-term strategy, Ripplecoin Mining is investing in scalable infrastructure and AI-driven mining optimization to ensure that users can earn reliable and sustainable passive income in any market environment.





About Ripplecoin Mining

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in the UK, Ripplecoin Mining is a fully compliant, AI-driven cloud mining platform that serves more than 9.5 million users in more than 180 countries. The platform supports cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple (XRP), and users can participate in the global mining ecosystem through mobile devices or web pages without any hardware. The company is committed to achieving green and sustainable mining through its global network of renewable energy data centers, and continues to innovate to provide individuals and institutions with long-term, low-risk cryptocurrency investment solutions.

Start your trial now:

Official website: https://ripplecoinmining.com

Mobile app download: https://ripplecoinmining.com/xml/index.html#/app

Media contact: info@ripplecoinmining.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is for general information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, financial guidance, or an offer to buy or sell any cryptocurrency or financial product. Cryptocurrency investments carry inherent risks due to market volatility and regulatory changes. Potential users and investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.