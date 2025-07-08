Laura Underwood PhD Joins Locus Technologies to Drive the Expansion of the Company’s Water Software Division

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies, the sustainability and Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) compliance software leader, announced the appointment of Dr. Laura Underwood as Director of Digital Water Services. In this strategic role, Underwood will lead the continued growth and innovation of Locus Water, a comprehensive suite of solutions for water quality management, stormwater, wastewater, produced water, and PFAS tracking.

Underwood brings over two decades of leadership in the water and environmental sectors, most recently serving as Senior Director of Strategy & Innovation at Veolia. She has also held key roles in water utility management, including serving as the Director of Water Quality & Environmental Compliance for Veolia’s Municipal Water business. A long-time contributor to the American Water Works Association (AWWA) and a passionate advocate for digital transformation, Laura has built a national reputation for advancing smart, sustainable water practices across the utility and industrial landscapes.

“Laura’s combination of deep technical experience and strategic vision makes her the ideal leader to accelerate the next phase of our water business,” said Neno Duplan, founder and CEO of Locus Technologies. “As the market moves toward fully digital, integrated solutions for water data and compliance, Laura will guide our efforts to deliver even more value to utilities, energy companies, and industrial customers.”

“I’ve long admired Locus’ pioneering role in cloud-based environmental data management,” said Laura Underwood. “Joining Locus is an exciting opportunity to help shape the future of digital water services. I look forward to driving innovation that empowers customers to manage water more efficiently, comply with complex regulations, and meet their sustainability goals.”

To learn more about Locus Water software, please visit http://www.locustec.com.

About Locus Technologies

Locus Technologies is the only scientist-driven software company at the nexus of analytical and field data management, Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) compliance, and sustainability. Locus software manages air, water, waste, energy, emissions, site, and incident data within a configurable platform for risk mitigation and regulatory reporting. The company’s work in embodied carbon, CO 2 emissions, refrigerants, and PFAS raises the bar in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) disclosures. And with industry-leading methods for data intake, queries, validation, tracking, visualization, and tasking, Locus is uniquely suited for the most complex or consequential operations -- where accuracy and credibility cannot be compromised. Founded in 1997, Locus software now supports 1.3 million sites and 500 million real-time records for nuclear, chemical, petroleum, manufacturing, water utilities, environmental consulting firms, and U.S. Department of Energy facilities such as Los Alamos National Laboratory*. Locus Technologies is headquartered in Mountain View, California. To learn more, visit www.locustec.com.

