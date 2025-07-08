Bitcoin Acquisitions Booming as Companies Tap into Coinbase Credit Facilities Opportunity

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Several institutional clients have recently utilized Coinbase’s credit facilities to strategically acquire Bitcoin, underscoring growing corporate confidence in digital assets as part of long-term treasury management and diversification strategies. According to recent reports in macrotrends and other industry sources, Coinbase Global revenue for the quarter ending March 31, 2025 was $2.034B, a 24.23% increase year-over-year and Coinbase's total revenue for the twelve months ending March 31, 2025, was $6.961 billion, showing a 75.18% increase year-over-year. Coinbase uses credit facilities to extend loans to other companies, including Bitcoin mining firms, utilizing Bitcoin as collateral. For example, Hut 8 recently secured a $130 million Bitcoin-backed credit facility from Coinbase, which they intend to use to fund growth opportunities. Similarly, Riot Platforms entered into a $100 million credit facility with Coinbase. This strategy allows companies like Hut 8 and Riot Platforms to access capital without selling their Bitcoin holdings. Overall, Coinbase's strategic use of credit facilities to finance external acquisitions of Bitcoin-related businesses, coupled with their own strategic Bitcoin acquisitions and strong market performance in Q1 2025, positions them to capitalize on the growing crypto market. However, it is important to note that the market for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, in general, is subject to volatility and regulatory uncertainties. Coinbase's strategic decisions reflect a balance between pursuing growth opportunities and maintaining financial stability in this dynamic environment. Active companies in news today include: KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR), Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT), Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT), Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD).

Through Coinbase’s tailored lending solutions, companies can access secure, short-term credit lines to fund timely Bitcoin purchases without needing to liquidate other assets or disrupt existing capital structures. This development reflects the broader institutional adoption of digital assets and highlights the role Coinbase plays in enabling secure and compliant access to the crypto economy. While some individual company names remain confidential at this time, Coinbase confirmed that clients span industries such as fintech, digital infrastructure, and alternative investment management and include the likes of Hut8 and Riot Platforms. These firms are leveraging the platform’s lending solutions alongside Coinbase Prime's execution and custody services for a seamless experience. Coinbase’s institutional-grade offerings continue to attract a wide range of corporate treasuries and asset managers seeking robust security, liquidity, and integrated services in one trusted platform. The credit facility product complements Coinbase’s broader mission to increase economic freedom and redefine how businesses interact with financial infrastructure.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) Group Announces $20 Million Credit Facility with Coinbase - KULR Technology Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "KULR") ($KULR), a Bitcoin First Company and global leader in sustainable energy management, announced today that it has secured a $20 million credit facility with Coinbase Credit, Inc., a subsidiary of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN).

The agreement establishes a multi-draw loan facility initially totaling up to $20 million, which will be available to KULR upon execution of the credit facility ("Effective Date"). The Company intends to use the net proceeds to fund its strategic Bitcoin accumulation goals.

"This marks KULR’s first bitcoin-backed credit facility, giving us access to non-dilutive capital at a competitive financing rate," said Michael Mo, CEO of KULR. "It reflects our commitment to diversifying our funding sources as we continue to execute on long-term growth strategies to drive shareholder value."

In 2024, KULR selected Coinbase’s Prime platform to provide custody, USDC, and self-custodial wallet services for its Bitcoin holdings. At present, eight of the ten largest publicly traded companies with bitcoin on their balance sheets utilize Coinbase Prime for similar services.

Amounts borrowed under the credit facility will be secured by a portion of the Company’s total bitcoin holdings. CONTINUED… Read this entire press release and more news for KULR at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-kulr/

In other developments in the markets of note:

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) recently announced it is acquiring Liquifi, the leading token management platform for early-stage teams building onchain. Acquiring Liquifi gives us best-in-class capabilities in token cap table management, vesting, and compliance, and positions Coinbase to support builders earlier in their journey. This strategic move propels us in our journey to deliver a truly integrated one-stop-shop experience for businesses building onchain.

Today, we’re taking a big step towards offering an end-to-end solution for onchain builders by acquiring Liquifi, the go-to platform for managing token ownership, vesting schedules, and compliance workflows. Teams like Uniswap Foundation, OP Labs (Optimism), Ethena, Zora, and 0x already rely on Liquifi to launch and manage their tokens, and we’re excited to help scale these operations even further.

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) recently announced that its subsidiary has entered into a Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement with Coinbase Credit, Inc. (“Coinbase”) to amend and expand its Bitcoin-backed credit facility from $65 million to up to $130 million and extend the maturity date to July 16, 2026. The amended facility reflects significant improvements in both economic and structural terms, including:

Up to $65 million in incremental, non-dilutive capital that positions Hut 8 to deploy capital against near-term opportunities advancing through its growth pipeline; Conversion from a floating-rate structure to a fixed interest rate of 9.0% designed to improve Hut 8’s overall cost of capital as it scales, compared to a stated interest rate ranging from 10.5% to 11.5% between the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and the quarter ended March 31, 2025; and Collateral and borrower protections including an improved limited recourse structure and continued application of a no-rehypothecation covenant on pledged Bitcoin.

Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) recently announced the hiring of Jonathan Gibbs as Chief Data Center Officer ("CDCO") to lead the development of Riot's data center platform. In this role, Jonathan will lead the strategic development and operations of this new platform, which will focus on building and operating state-of-the-art data centers specifically tailored to serve hyperscale and enterprise tenants.

The creation of this new data center platform furthers Riot's strategy to maximize the value of its assets by expanding into the development of non-bitcoin-related data centers, which diversifies the Company's revenues, enhances Riot's ability to generate long-term cash returns for investors and strengthens its capabilities to contract with the world's leading technology companies. This additional platform will build on the success of Riot's vertically-integrated strategy of utilizing bitcoin mining at scale to create significant value across its land and power portfolio and positions the Company to capitalize on the upsurge in demand for digital infrastructure driven by the growing need for cloud computing, AI and other compute-intensive applications.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) recently reported select monthly operating data for May 2025. Funded Customers at the end of May were 25.9 million (up about 5 thousand from April 2025, up 1.8 million year-over-year). In May, Funded Customers grew by approximately 5 thousand after the impact of required escheatment of approximately 100 thousand low-balance accounts.

Total Platform Assets at the end of May were $255 billion (up 10% from April 2025, up 89% year-over-year). Net Deposits were $3.5 billion in May, or a 18% annualized growth rate relative to April 2025 Total Platform Assets. Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $59.1 billion, or an annual growth rate of 44% relative to May 2024 Total Platform Assets.

Equity Notional Trading Volumes were $180.5 billion (up 14% from April 2025, up 108% year-over-year). Options Contracts Traded were 179.8 million (up 7% from April 2025, up 36% year-over-year). Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $11.7 billion (up 36% from April 2025, up 65% year-over-year). Margin balances at the end of May were $9.0 billion (up 7% from the end of April 2025, up 100% year-over-year). Total Cash Sweep balances at the end of May were $30.8 billion (up 7% from the end of April 2025, up 52% year-over-year). Total Securities Lending Revenue in May was $33 million (up 32% from April 2025, up 43% year-over-year).

About FN Media Group:

At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at www.financialnewsmedia.com, we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today’s emerging companies. #tickertagpressreleases #pressreleases

Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates: https://www.facebook.com/financialnewsmedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News: https://twitter.com/FNMgroup

Follow us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/financialnewsmedia/

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated forty two hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by KULR Technology Group, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE: FN Media Group