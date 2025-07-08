Primech A&P, a Subsidiary of Primech Holdings, Secures Major Contract Extension Worth Over $8.3 Million

SINGAPORE, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech A & P, a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PMEC), an established technology-driven facility services provider in the public and private sectors operating mainly in Singapore, today announced a 2-year contract extension valued at S$10,650,000 (US$8.3 million) providing comprehensive cleaning services at a renowned institution in Singapore.

This contract renewal, a significant revenue contribution for Primech Holdings’ award-winning facility services subsidiary, reinforces Primech A & P's competitive positioning in Singapore's institutional cleaning market. Primech A & P's proven track record of delivering reliable, high-touch facilities services enabled the Company to retain major institutional clients and generate predictable, recurring revenue streams.

Ken Chang, Head of Operations at Primech A & P, stated, "This S$10.65 million contract extension validates our strategic focus on high-value institutional partnerships and demonstrates the strength of our service delivery model. The client's decision to renew for an additional two years provides us with strong revenue visibility and reflects our ability to exceed performance expectations consistently. Primech A & P is a trusted partner in Singapore's premium facility services market, and contract wins such as this support our continued growth trajectory.”

About Primech Holdings Limited



Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

