Bion Announces Third Organic Fertilizer Offtake Commitment

Billings, Montana, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock and organic waste treatment and resource recovery technology, announced a new offtake Letter of Interest (LOI) for 100,000 gallons of its advanced organic and low-carbon nitrogen fertilizer.

The offtake is for Bion’s OMRI (Organic Materials Review Institute) Listed 10-0-0 Liquid AB (Ammonium Bicarbonate) nitrogen fertilizer. Liquid AB is one of a new breed of immediately-available organic nitrogen fertilizers recovered from the ammonia freed up during biogas production. These premium specialty fertilizer products can help growers close the organic ‘yield gap’ that comes from less available nitrogen and allow them to shrink their carbon footprint, as well.

The LOI is with a large integrated U.S. agribusiness concern that has requested confidentiality at this time. Pricing is $7.00 per pound of nitrogen, FOB (Freight on Board) from Bion’s initial fertilizer production facility, with the specific location to be determined. Bion’s 10-0-0 Liquid AB is 10% nitrogen by weight, so that 100,000 gallons will contain approximately 84,000 pounds of nitrogen.

This is the third LOI through Philo Consulting, adding to the Perfect Blend and Yield RMG offtakes that were previously announced, bringing the current total to 250,000 gallons. Bion expects more offtake commitments from distributors and growers in the near term and has an initial goal of 300,000 - 500,000 gallons for delivery in 2026. Bion recently began producing and shipping a second round of AB samples to fill new requests, including some for different concentrations and pH levels.

The offtakes are non-binding until projects to supply them are identified and development started, then contracts to reserve future production volumes will be executed. Bion is now evaluating several dozen potential supply partners and projects. Many are operating facilities, where Bion can produce fertilizer much faster than with new development; some of those are industrial facilities, that are subject to more regulation than agriculture and could be in production even sooner. Bion is focused on finding opportunities to produce initial supply in 2026 and is evaluating a wide range of projects – agriculture, industrial, existing facilities, and new development – to supply 2027 and beyond.

Craig Scott, Bion’s CEO, said, “We continue to be very encouraged by the interest in our advanced organic nitrogen fertilizers. The markets are large. Organic production has been the fastest growing segment of U.S. agriculture for several years, and America still represents less than five percent of global organic crop production. We believe the ability to increase organic yields, improving its efficiency and profitability, while further reducing its environmental impacts, cannot be overemphasized. People and the planet win with circular solutions – this is a big one.”

Bion Environmental Technologies’ patented Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) produces organic (OMRI Listed) and low-carbon nitrogen fertilizers from the problematic ammonia produced when biogas is generated from animal manure, industrial, and other organic waste streams. Recovering this valuable resource, instead of allowing it to escape to the environment, prevents air and water pollution, produces clean water for reuse or discharge, and improves the economics of livestock and biogas operations. Bion’s platform aligns with global trends toward circular economy models and low-carbon and low-impact fuels and agriculture. See Bion’s website at https://bionenviro.com.

This material includes forward-looking statements based on management's current reasonable business expectations. In this document, the words and phrases ‘can’, ‘will’, ‘expect’, ‘believe’ and similar expressions identify certain forward-looking statements. These statements are made in reliance on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expected outcomes.

