FreeConferenceCall.com Offers President Trump a Reliable Alternative to AT&T Following Technical Failures

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to President Donald Trump's public criticism of AT&T's repeated failures during a major conference call with tens of thousands of faith leaders, FreeConferenceCall.com is offering the President a free premium conference solution designed to ensure seamless communication during critical events.

On Truth Social, President Trump slammed AT&T for being “totally unable to make their equipment work properly,” calling the disruption a “spectacular meltdown” during a "major Conference Call with Faith Leaders from all over the Country." He warned, “We'll use another carrier the next time.”

“When the President has to apologize for a failure that’s not his fault, it’s a wake-up call,” said Dave Erickson, Founder and CEO of FreeConferenceCall.com. “We know things can go wrong. But when they do, we fix them fast and ensure it doesn’t happen again. That’s how we’ve built one of the best uptime records in the industry. You don’t have to sacrifice reliability for affordability.”

FreeConferenceCall.com, with a 99.99% uptime record, routinely supports calls with over 1,000 participants without dropouts. It offers unlimited participants, no time limits, and enterprise-level features at zero cost.

“The President shouldn’t have to explain why his phone company can’t connect a call,” Erickson added. “Every conference is a chance to lead, not an opportunity for technology to undercut the message. We’re offering him a platform that reflects his standards.”

According to Trump, this was AT&T’s second major failure during a high-profile call, despite its premium pricing and promises.

FreeConferenceCall.com’s offer includes a dedicated, premium account with features such as HD audio, one-touch recording, real-time participant management, international dial-in options, and mobile apps. The service has supported Fortune 500 CEOs, government leaders, and large organizations globally.

“This goes beyond conference calling. It’s about communication that works when it matters,” said Erickson. “When you’re addressing faith leaders nationwide, you don’t need a team that, as the President put it, ‘ought to get its act together.’ We ensure that it never happens.”

The offer aligns with President Trump’s broader communications push, including the recent launch of Trump Mobile and branded smartphones. FreeConferenceCall.com's system would enhance that initiative with rock-solid conferencing support.

“We’ve watched AT&T’s missteps with both professional interest and personal frustration,” Erickson said. “When the President said he’d use another carrier, we stepped in, with a solution that removes every excuse for failure.”

Analysts note that the high-visibility nature of the AT&T incident, witnessed by Trump’s 10.3 million Truth Social followers, poses a reputational challenge for legacy carriers and opens the door for proven alternatives.

FreeConferenceCall.com is prepared to manage President Trump’s next major call at no cost, with full support and guaranteed performance.

Founded by Dave Erickson, FreeConferenceCall.com is America’s most reliable conferencing platform, with millions of users and enterprise-grade features at zero cost. The company holds a 99.99% uptime and specializes in large-scale, fail-safe communications.

