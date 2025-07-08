Predictive Oncology Announces $10M Share Purchase Agreement in Partnership with Yorkville Advisors to Advance AI-Driven Drug Discovery and Repurposing

PITTSBURGH, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI), a leader in AI-driven drug discovery, announced today that it has entered into a standby equity purchase agreement (“SEPA”) with YA II PN, LTD, an investment fund managed by Yorkville Advisors Global, LP (“Yorkville”). Predictive Oncology expects the partnership to provide an efficient and flexible source of funding, enabling the company to progress its ongoing drug discovery, biomarker discovery and drug repurposing initiatives, and business development opportunities with leading biopharmaceutical companies, leveraging its novel AI and machine learning capabilities.

Under the terms of the agreement, Predictive Oncology has the right to sell, and Yorkville has the obligation to purchase up to $10 million worth of the Company’s stock. Predictive Oncology, at its sole discretion, will control the timing and amount of all sales of common stock, and there are no warrants, derivatives, or other share classes associated with the SEPA. The Company is not obligated to utilize any of the $10 million available under the SEPA and there are no minimum commitments or minimum use penalties. The SEPA does not impose any restrictions on the Company’s operating activities.

A copy of the SEPA is available in the Company's Form 8-K that has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these common shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology is on the cutting edge of the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to expedite early drug discovery and enable drug development for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. The company’s scientifically validated AI platform, PEDAL, is able to predict with 92% accuracy if a tumor sample will respond to a certain drug compound, allowing for a more informed selection of drug/tumor type combinations for subsequent in-vitro testing. Together with the company’s vast biobank of more than 150,000 assay-capable heterogenous human tumor samples, Predictive Oncology offers its academic and industry partners one of the industry’s broadest AI-based drug discovery solutions, further complimented by its wholly owned CLIA laboratory facility. Predictive Oncology is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

