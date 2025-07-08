Tsecond Names Former U.S. Army CIO to Spearhead Public Sector Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tsecond, a global innovator in AI-powered edge infrastructure and creator of the BRYCK platform, a small form factor low power edge AI inferencing device, today announced the appointment of Raj Iyer as its new president, public sector markets. The news comes as defense agencies globally continue to accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge AI tools and technology to strengthen the speed and precision of decision-making in the military.

Tsecond has rapidly expanded across the media & entertainment (M&E), enterprise, and government sectors since 2020. Its solutions are already used by Boeing, MSG Sphere, Picture Shop, and the Ministry of Defense in India. In his new role, Iyer will lead the charge in growing the Tsecond engineering, marketing, and sales teams for the federal market. He will be key in architecting the company’s strategy for engaging with government partners—shaping how Tsecond collaborates with agencies to co-design, test, and scale solutions that meet the evolving demands of mission-critical environments.

“We're proud of our trajectory and the opportunities ahead for Tsecond. Raj’s extensive experience in strategy and technology will contribute greatly to driving the company’s next phase of growth,” said Sahil Chawla, co-founder and CEO at Tsecond. “His unique understanding of how to solve the biggest pain points faced by government and defense teams will be instrumental in driving meaningful outcomes for our public sector customers around the world.”

Iyer brings over three decades of experience at the intersection of defense, consulting, and technology. During his time as the U.S. Army’s first chief information officer, he led one of the largest digital transformation efforts in the federal space. His leadership modernized IT infrastructure, advanced cyber readiness, and accelerated mission agility across the U.S. Army worldwide. He has also held partner-level roles at Big Four firms and led large-scale transformation initiatives for federal agencies.

“Today, government agencies are creating more data at the edge than at the enterprise. This offers a tremendous opportunity to leverage this data for decision making at the point of data collection, but requires solutions that can operate efficiently in constrained environments,” said Iyer. “Joining Tsecond presents an exciting opportunity to shape the future of mission-centric infrastructure for these customers, who need unmatched agility, expertise, and flexibility. I'm excited to build on the company’s strong foundation and drive our next phase of growth—one focused on helping governments around the world lay the infrastructure needed to harness the full potential of AI in serving citizens and protecting national interests.”



Tsecond specializes in compact, lightweight, high-performance, high capacity and rugged edge infrastructure. Tsecond’s products enable AI inferencing, storage and data mobility in a single device in edge environments. From the depths of the oceans to the heights of space, on the move or in flight, Tsecond’s Edge Solutions enable rapid decision making when and where it matters the most. Trusted by industry leaders like Boeing, Picture Shop, Be4Post, and the government & defense sectors in India and the USA, Tsecond is writing the next chapter in its growth story.

