Blue Mantis to Empower Massachusetts Agencies with Advanced Cybersecurity Preparedness

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mantis, a leading provider of digital strategy and services specializing in managed services, cybersecurity and cloud solutions, today announced that it has been selected as a preferred vendor by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to deliver Cyber Incident Response Plan (IRP) and Tabletop Exercise (TTX) services to state agencies as part of the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program. This federal grant program enables Blue Mantis to further its commitment to strengthening the Commonwealth’s overall cybersecurity posture at the state and local level.

Empowering State Agencies to Build Resilience Against Cyber Threats

With the growing sophistication and frequency of cyberattacks, state agencies face mounting pressure to safeguard sensitive data, maintain critical operations, and demonstrate compliance with evolving statutes and regulations. The Blue Mantis IRP and TTX program provides Massachusetts agencies with comprehensive, scalable, and actionable solutions for incident response planning and cyber readiness.

Through this contract, agencies can access:

Custom-Tailored Cyber Incident Response Plans (IRPs): Developed in alignment with industry best practices (NIST, CISA), these plans provide clear protocols, role assignments, and communication strategies, ensuring agencies are equipped to respond effectively to cyber incidents.

Developed in alignment with industry best practices (NIST, CISA), these plans provide clear protocols, role assignments, and communication strategies, ensuring agencies are equipped to respond effectively to cyber incidents. Scenario-Based Tabletop Exercises (TTXs): Interactive exercises based on the MITRE ATT&CK® framework allow agencies to test and validate their incident response plans, uncover potential gaps, and enhance cross-team coordination.

Interactive exercises based on the MITRE ATT&CK® framework allow agencies to test and validate their incident response plans, uncover potential gaps, and enhance cross-team coordination. Proven Methodologies and Expertise: Drawing on over 30 years of experience supporting public sector and enterprise organizations, Blue Mantis combines deep technical expertise with a collaborative, customer-first approach that prioritizes measurable outcomes.

Drawing on over 30 years of experience supporting public sector and enterprise organizations, Blue Mantis combines deep technical expertise with a collaborative, customer-first approach that prioritizes measurable outcomes. Accelerated Service Delivery: With the capacity to support multiple agencies simultaneously and a streamlined engagement lifecycle, Blue Mantis ensures agencies receive timely, high-quality support tailored to their unique operational environments.

With the capacity to support multiple agencies simultaneously and a streamlined engagement lifecycle, Blue Mantis ensures agencies receive timely, high-quality support tailored to their unique operational environments. Alignment with Compliance and Security Standards: All services are designed to meet or exceed the Commonwealth’s information security policies, accessibility standards, and regulatory requirements.



A Partnership Built on Experience and Results

This initiative is supported by Blue Mantis’ partnership with the Executive Office of Technology Services & Security (EOTSS). Together, these organizations are ensuring that Commonwealth agencies have access to best-in-class cybersecurity services, driving greater resiliency and preparedness across the public sector.

“Cybersecurity is a team sport, and protecting the Commonwealth’s agencies requires public-private collaboration, expertise, and unwavering commitment,” said Josh Dinneen, CEO of Blue Mantis. “Thanks to our partnership with EOTSS, Blue Mantis is uniquely positioned to help state agencies anticipate, withstand, and recover from cyber threats. Our IRP and TTX services empower agencies to achieve new levels of resilience, compliance, and confidence as they serve the people of Massachusetts.”

Contract Highlights:

Statewide Availability: The contract streamlines procurement, allowing all Commonwealth agencies to quickly and cost-effectively access Blue Mantis IRP and TTX services.

The contract streamlines procurement, allowing all Commonwealth agencies to quickly and cost-effectively access Blue Mantis IRP and TTX services. Scalable Engagements: Blue Mantis supports projects of all sizes, from individual departments to enterprise-wide initiatives, delivering consistent quality and measurable improvements.

Blue Mantis supports projects of all sizes, from individual departments to enterprise-wide initiatives, delivering consistent quality and measurable improvements. Track Record of Success: Blue Mantis brings a history of successful engagements with municipalities and public sector organizations across Massachusetts and beyond, helping clients respond to and recover from real-world cybersecurity incidents.

Blue Mantis brings a history of successful engagements with municipalities and public sector organizations across Massachusetts and beyond, helping clients respond to and recover from real-world cybersecurity incidents. Strategic Advocacy: Partnership with EOTSS ensures alignment with the Commonwealth’s overarching cybersecurity objectives and priorities.

For more information about Blue Mantis’ cybersecurity services and the IRP/TTX program, visit www.bluemantis.com.

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a security-first IT solutions and services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including managed services, cybersecurity, cloud and collaboration. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with offices in Charlestown, Massachusetts, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 1,500 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by leading private equity firm, Recognize. For more information, please visit www.bluemantis.com.

