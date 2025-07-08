BaBylissPRO® Introduces the STYLE/SWITCH™ Multi-Styler & Dryer in Canada

TORONTO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BaBylissPRO®, a global leader in professional hair styling tools, is turning up the volume in Canada with the launch of the STYLE/SWITCH™ Ionic Multi-Styler & Dryer. A game-changing, all-in-one tool designed to deliver salon-level results with maximum ease and minimal bulk.

Designed with Nano Titanium™ and Ionic Technologies, this powerhouse tool dries hair efficiently while helping to reduce frizz, boost shine, and preserve hair health with no damage from extreme heat.* Its lightweight, ergonomic design is paired with an LED display, multiple heat and speed settings, a cold shot button, and smart memory function that remembers your last-used configuration. Plus, with Automatic Dual-Voltage compatibility and a convenient carrying case included, it’s perfectly travel-friendly and ready to perform wherever you go.

The STYLE/SWITCH™ includes five interchangeable attachments, each engineered to support a wide range of styles and textures:

Adjustable Drying Attachment: Concentrated airflow with 3 options for tailored drying

Concentrated airflow with 3 options for tailored drying Smoothing Attachment: Achieves lustrous, frizz-free looks

Achieves lustrous, frizz-free looks 1¾" Round Brush Attachment: Adds volume, soft waves, and a polished finish

Adds volume, soft waves, and a polished finish Paddle Brush Attachment: Smooths and detangles in one step

Smooths and detangles in one step Extra-Deep Diffuser Attachment: Enhances and defines curls while minimizing frizz





What sets it apart:

Smallest and lightest multi-styler handle **



** Automatic dual voltage for effortless global use

for effortless global use Pause button to temporarily stop airflow without resetting temperature

to temporarily stop airflow without resetting temperature Magnetic filter cover for easy maintenance

for easy maintenance All attachments stored in a travel-ready case for convenience on the go





“With STYLE/SWITCH™, we’ve created a tool that doesn’t just deliver on performance - it adapts to how people actually live and style their hair,” said Andrea Barbieri, Director of Marketing at BaBylissPRO®. “Whether it’s a sleek finish or a voluminous blowout, this tool gives you everything you need in one streamlined device.”

The BaBylissPRO® STYLE/SWITCH™ Ionic Multi-Styler & Dryer is available now in Canada for $329.99 at BaBylissPRO.ca.

*Extreme heat damage can occur with temperatures above 302F. This unit has a maximum temperature of 235F. Damage may vary based on hair condition.

**When compared to Shark FlexStyle™ and Dyson Airwrap™





_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

About BaBylissPRO®

BaBylissPRO® is the world leader in professional styling and barber tools, trusted by stylists and barbers for over 60 years. Founded in Paris in 1961, BaBylissPRO continues to innovate with cutting-edge technology designed for precision, efficiency, and durability.

From high-performance clippers and trimmers to advanced Nano Titanium™ styling tools, BaBylissPRO empowers professionals and consumers with industry-leading innovation that delivers exceptional results. Our commitment to quality and performance has made us a staple in salons, barbershops, and homes worldwide.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Press Contact:

Brill Communications

chloe@brillcommunications.com

(416) 533-6425