Gridless Empowering Victorian Homes to Cut Bills and Emissions with VEU Rebates

This push comes as households’ growing concern with high gas bills and inefficient gas heaters. Gridless is stepping in as a full-service partner to make the switch to affordable and energy-efficient systems.



Victorians Frustrated by Old Gas Heating Systems



Many Victorian homeowners still rely on aging gas ducted heaters or other inefficient systems to stay warm. It’s just hard to ignore the rising utility bills, carbon emissions, and performance unreliability.



Space heating and hot water typically account for a large share of a home’s energy costs and carbon footprint. In fact, burning fossil fuels in homes contributes roughly 18% of Victoria’s total greenhouse gas emissions. A typical small home with gas ducted heating can generate about 3 tonnes of CO₂ emissions per year just from heating. That’s about double of what a modern reverse-cycle heat pump system would produce for the same heat output. These aging heaters also struggle to distribute warmth evenly. This often leaves some rooms cold while homeowners pile on extra blankets despite cranking up the thermostat.



Gas bills have surged in recent years, adding financial strain without delivering better comfort.



“Every time energy prices go up, families with old heaters feel it the most,” notes Gridless founder Jesse Raiz. Environmental concerns are mounting as well. Many households want to cut their carbon footprint but gas appliances lock them into higher emissions. Moreover, older heaters can be unreliable or require frequent maintenance. The status quo is increasingly unsustainable. Victorian families are paying more for less comfort and more pollution.



Government Rebates Light the Way – Victorian Energy Upgrades (VEU)



The Victorian Energy Upgrades (VEU) program is providing a welcome off-ramp from this situation. VEU offers generous rebates on energy-efficient products that replace old, inefficient systems. Over 2.2 million Victorian households have already benefited from the program since 2009. In 2022 alone, the VEU program helped install 818,000+ energy-efficient upgrades across more than 535,000 homes and businesses.



These upgrades translate into real savings. Investing upfront in efficient electric appliances can save households hundreds annually on bills. For example, the Victorian government reports that upgrading to efficient heating can save $150 to $600 per year on energy costs. And, switching an old hot water system to a heat pump can save about $100–$200 yearly in running costs. Individual cases often see even larger gains. A large 220 m² home that spent around $2,674 per year heating with a high-efficiency gas ducted system might spend only about $1,977 per year. After switching to a modern reverse-cycle ducted heat pump, they can save roughly $700 annually in heating costs.



The environmental impact of VEU-supported upgrades is equally impressive. The program has already prevented tens of millions of tonnes of greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere. VEU upgrades was able to cut over 4.9 million tonnes of CO₂ in 2024 alone.



Looking ahead, the program is on track to eliminate 28 million tonnes of emissions from 2022 to 2025. This is equivalent to taking more than 8.5 million cars off the road for a year. These numbers give homeowners confidence that upgrading their own systems isn’t just good for the. It’s part of a broader state-wide push toward cleaner, more efficient energy use. Every inefficient gas heater or outdated appliance replaced is a win-win. Lower bills for the household and lower emissions for Victoria’s future.



Gridless Makes Switching Easy



Despite the clear benefits, many homeowners hesitate to make the switch from gas to electric systems due to common fears.



Gridless understands these concerns, and the company has built its services to remove the barriers and risk for customers. “Homeowners are understandably anxious about changing something as critical as their heating and hot water,” says Jesse. “Our mission is to make the transition completely seamless and worry-free. We handle everything from assessing your home’s needs and eligibility, to maximising rebates, to installing the new systems. The goal is that you only notice the difference when your energy bills plummet and your home feels more comfortable.”



VEU rebates dramatically reduce upfront costs. In many cases, they cover a large portion of the equipment and install price. Depending on the upgrade, households can receive thousands of dollars in discounts. The process eliminates the price gap between a standard replacement and a high-efficiency upgrade.



Additionally, the Victorian Government’s Solar Homes Program offers $1,400 rebates for solar panel installations. Gridless takes care to maximize every incentive for its customers. “We ensure clients don’t leave money on the table – every rebate, every grant that can apply, we will secure on their behalf,” Jesse adds. For homeowners worried about budgeting, Gridless can show how energy bill savings immediately offset much of the remaining cost. This often yields net positive savings within the first year.



On the installation side, Gridless coordinates the entire process as a full-service provider. The technicians are experienced in retrofitting homes with new systems quickly and cleanly.

Gridless handles removal of old equipment including safe decommissioning of gas lines or tanks if needed. All equipment supplied meets strict VEU program standards and comes with robust warranties. This way homeowners can be confident in long-term performance. “We want it to be as hassle-free as getting a new fridge delivered,” Jesse says. “Our team schedules everything at your convenience, and we’re in and out before you know it.”



Finally, Gridless addresses the question of system compatibility and performance head-on during consultation. Every home is different. Gridless conducts an assessment of the property’s layout, infrastructure, and usage patterns. With this, they recommend the optimal solution. Today’s inverter systems have no trouble keeping indoor temperatures cozy. In short, any home currently on gas can be upgraded – there is a solution that will work, and Gridless will find it!



A Partner to Guide You Off Gas – Step by Step



Gridless positions itself a trusted partner in each homeowner’s journey to an all-electric, efficient home. From the first inquiry, Gridless provides personalised guidance. They assess which rebates the customer is eligible for and explain the pros and cons of various upgrade options.



The company prides itself on transparency. Homeowners receive a clear quote of the system cost, installation and rebate amounts. “It’s about painting the full picture,” Jesse explains. “When people see that they can cut their heating emissions by 50% or more, save several hundred dollars a year in bills, and get most of the upgrade paid for by rebates, the lightbulb goes on. They realize making the switch is not only feasible, it’s the smart move.”



This initiative launch by Gridless comes at a pivotal time. Victoria has set ambitious climate targets for 2030 and beyond, and household energy upgrades are a crucial piece of the puzzle.

The average Victorian can now actively contribute to these goals while improving their own home. By retiring a gas heater, a homeowner doesn’t just reduce their personal gas consumption, they are helping cut gas emissions over time. The collective impact is enormous – cleaner air, reduced state-wide emissions, and increased demand for renewable energy solutions.

Gridless believes that with the right support, Victorians are ready to embrace a greener sustainable future.



