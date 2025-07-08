BlockchainCloudMining Launches New Short-Term Contracts to Help Investors Capitalize on Crypto Market Volatility

Miami, Florida, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to a crypto market navigating a complex new cycle, BlockchainCloudMining , a leading global cloud mining platform, today announced the launch of a new suite of short-term, high-yield mining contracts. The new offerings are specifically designed to provide investors with a stable and predictable way to generate returns from their crypto assets amidst ongoing market volatility.

The move comes as investors are shifting from speculative trading to more sustainable, long-term strategies. By offering contracts with fixed returns and short durations, BlockchainCloudMining aims to provide a low-risk channel for individuals to put their idle crypto assets to work. To encourage trial, the company is offering an instant $12 bonus to all new users upon registration.

"Investors are moving beyond speculation and are now seeking sustainable value from their digital assets," said the spokesperson for BlockchainCloudMining. "Our new short-term contracts are a direct answer to this demand. We are providing a transparent, low-risk channel for individuals to earn daily returns without the need for hardware or exposure to extreme market sentiment."

The new contracts are available immediately and offer several key advantages:

High Profitability: Designed for strong, predictable returns with dividends paid within 24 hours.

Multi-Currency Support: Accepts deposits and pays out in over nine popular cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, USDC, USDT, XRP, LTC, and BCH. Robust Security: The platform is protected by McAfee® and Cloudflare®, ensuring secure transactions and data protection with a 100% uptime guarantee. Referral Program: A generous affiliate program allows users to earn up to $50,000 in referral bonuses.





The new contract tiers launched today include:

Contract Plan Investment Duration Total Payout WhatsMiner M66S $ 100 2 Days $ 106 WhatsMiner M60 $ 500 7 Days $ 545.50 Bitcoin Miner S21+ $ 1,000 14 Days $ 1,196 ALPH Miner AL1 $ 3,000 20 Days $ 3,900 ANTSPACE HK3 $ 10,000 35 Days $ 15,950 Full Details on Site $ 33,000 40 Days $ 59,400

Users can register for an account with an email address and purchase a contract to begin mining immediately. Payouts are delivered daily and can be withdrawn to a personal crypto wallet or reinvested into new contracts blockchian to compound returns.

About BlockchainCloudMining:

BlockchainCloudMining is a premier global platform for cryptocurrency cloud mining. The company provides a secure and transparent way for users to mine cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin through a global network of green energy-powered data centers. With a commitment to security and a 100% uptime guarantee, the platform helps investors worldwide convert idle assets into a continuous income stream.

For more information or to register for an account, please visit the official website - https://blockchaincloudmining.com/xml/index.html#/



