Aerial Titans Hires Peter Nguyen as New Director of Finance Operations

CARTERSVILLE, Ga., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerial Titans, a recognized leader in aerial lift equipment sales, announced today the hiring of Peter Nguyen as Director of Finance Operations for the multi-state retailer of new and used aerial equipment. Nguyen joins Aerial Titans, having worked with the company as a key finance ally since 2017. As Director of Finance Operations, Nguyen will amplify the customer-centric solutions that Aerial Titans has become synonymous with across the lift equipment sector, building out a stronger customer finance experience, managing lending partners and streamlining the finance program across all equipment brands in the Aerial Titans portfolio. The addition of Nguyen is one of several major milestones recently achieved by Aerial Titans, as the company has leveraged its strategically built regional hub model - operating in Georgia, Ohio, Texas and California - and its seamless transaction customer experience to become one of the fastest growing and most referred lift equipment retailers in the United States.

Peter Nguyen is a seasoned equipment finance professional with over 24 years of experience in the industry, including leadership roles at top finance firms and a successful track record in startup environments. He has built and scaled businesses, led high-performing sales teams, and developed strategic retail finance programs for dealers and manufacturers. Reporting directly to CFO Andrew Johnson and CEO Andrew Huggins, Nguyen takes the helm of a growing finance department that Aerial Titans is rapidly expanding to the benefit of customers across the country.

“We have always been committed to creating the best possible customer experience - regardless of whether it's for a major corporate entity or an individual operator - and providing optimized financing solutions to our customers is a major component of that commitment,” said Andrew Huggins, CEO of Aerial Titans. “We are honored to have Peter joining our team after having worked so closely and successfully with him for so many years. He understands how important we view the customer experience and the role that financing plays in that, and we think he’s the perfect fit for the next evolution in Aerial Titans innovating the industry.”

Established in Georgia, Aerial Titans has grown rapidly by providing high-quality equipment, expert support, and strong industry partnerships along with their famous customer service experience. The company supplies both new and pre-owned aerial equipment from all major manufacturers, giving businesses a broad range of options to meet their needs.

“I’m excited to join the Aerial Titans team and to further the founders’ mission of creating a best-in-class customer experience,” said Peter Nguyen, Director of Finance Operations at Aerial Titans. “The old way of looking at financing in this industry only benefits the third party - which is often the only option provided to the customer - providing the financing. Aerial Titans is looking to reinvent that model the same way they’ve reinvented the entire retail ecosystem, and I’m proud to be a part of this next chapter for such an innovative company.”

A core tenet of the Aerial Titans philosophy is providing customers with confidence in an industry long marked by unpredictability, from fluctuating auction prices and inconsistent equipment quality to unreliable availability and delivery. Aerial Titans has disrupted the industry's status quo by staying true to a core set of values that make it simple and reliable for customers to get exactly the machine they need, when and where they need it.

“Adding a subject matter expert of Peter’s caliber is exactly the type of growth we’re looking to continue in the year ahead,” said Andrew Johnson, CFO of Aerial Titans. “When we talked to Peter about our vision for creating a new style of financing options that give better access to our customers, he immediately understood our strategy, but also the reasoning behind it. Aerial Titans is more than just a retailer, we truly aim to be partners for our customers, and adding expertise like Peter brings to the team makes working with us even better.”

