Volaris Reports June 2025 Traffic Results: Load Factor of 84%

MEXICO CITY, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or “the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, reports its June 2025 preliminary traffic results.

In June, Volaris’ ASM capacity increased 0.6%, while RPMs for the month decreased 1.4%. Mexican domestic RPMs declined 2.0%, while international RPMs decreased 0.4%. As a result, the load factor decreased by 1.7 percentage points year-over-year to 83.9%. During the month, Volaris transported 2.4 million passengers.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris’ President and CEO, said: “Volaris’ capacity growth continues to align with our guidance, and it appears industry-wide capacity growth in Mexico remains aligned with current passenger demand patterns. Domestic load factors remain robust, reflecting ongoing strong demand. In the U.S market, we navigated evolving immigration policies during the month, and we are pleased that transborder demand proved resilient. Our results demonstrate our ability to optimize close-in fares to maximize unit revenue. As we move into the peak season, we anticipate sequential improvement in demand and are actively preparing for stronger summer traffic.”

Jun 2025 Jun 2024 Variance YTD Jun

2025 YTD Jun

2024 Variance RPMs(million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,476 1,506 -2.0% 9,161 8,717 5.1% International 876 879 -0.4% 5,623 5,417 3.8% Total 2,352 2,385 -1.4% 14,784 14,134 4.6% ASMs(million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,654 1,674 -1.2% 10,394 9,636 7.9% International 1,150 1,112 3.4% 7,228 6,754 7.0% Total 2,804 2,786 0.6% 17,622 16,390 7.5% Load Factor(%, RPMs/ASMs) Domestic 89.2% 89.9% (0.7) pp 88.1% 90.5% (2.3) pp International 76.2% 79.1% (2.9) pp 77.8% 80.2% (2.4) pp Total 83.9% 85.6% (1.7) pp 83.9% 86.2% (2.3) pp Passengers(thousand, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,814 1,811 0.2% 11,083 10,309 7.5% International 598 598 0.1% 3,865 3,702 4.4% Total 2,413 2,408 0.2% 14,949 14,010 6.7%

The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company’s future performance. Volaris’ future performance depends on several factors. It cannot be inferred that any period’s performance or its comparison year-over-year will indicate a similar performance in the future. Figures are rounded for convenience purposes.

Glossary

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): Number of seats booked by passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Available seat miles (ASMs): Number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Load factor: RPMs divided by ASMs and expressed as a percentage.

Passengers: The total number of passengers booked on all flight segments.

