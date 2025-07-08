TEGNA to Host Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, August 7, 2025

TYSONS, Va., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 earnings results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 11 a.m. (ET).

The conference call will be webcast through the company’s website, and is open to investors, the financial community, the media and other members of the public.

To access the meeting by phone, please visit investors.TEGNA.com at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to access the links and register before the conference call begins. Once registered, phone participants will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to seamlessly access the call.

TEGNA’s earnings announcement will be released to news outlets and wire services before the market opens on August 7. Materials related to the call will be available at that time through the Investor Relations section of TEGNA’s website, investors.TEGNA.com. The webcast will also be archived and available at investors.TEGNA.com

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) helps people thrive in their local communities by providing the trusted local news and services that matter most. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA reaches more than 100 million people monthly across the web, mobile apps, connected TVs, and linear television. Together, we are building a sustainable future for local news. For more information, TEGNA.com.

For media inquiries, contact:

Molly McMahon

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

703-873-6422

mmcmahon@TEGNA.com

For investor inquiries, contact:

Julie Heskett

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

703-873-6747

investorrelations@TEGNA.com