U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command Selects Rise8 for FORGE Path to Production Contract

TAMPA, Fla., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise8 announces its selection to deliver a modern, cloud-native path to production for the U.S. Space Force’s Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution (FORGE) program in support of missile warning and tracking. Over the next three years, Rise8 will enable continuous software delivery to support current and future ground or space-based infrared systems.

Rise8 will establish a secure, repeatable path to production, enabling third-party developers to deploy software efficiently from development to operations. This includes scaling IL5 and IL6 cloud environments and implementing a continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline with an ongoing authorization for continuous delivery, fully aligned to NIST Risk Management Framework (RMF).

“This FORGE Path to Production contract is a significant milestone for Rise8 as we bring our expertise in continuous delivery with ongoing authorization to our largest project to date,” said Bryon Kroger, CEO, Rise8. “Our approach is centered on delivering scalable capabilities rapidly and securely, ensuring that advanced ground or space-based infrared systems can operate seamlessly while meeting evolving threats.”

Led by SSC, the FORGE program leverages industry best practices, commercial and government off-the-shelf products, and free or open-source software to accelerate capability delivery for the joint warfighter.

