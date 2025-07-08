SunnyMining Launches Version 3.2 of Cloud Mining App with AI Scheduling, Institutional Security, and Increased Earning Potential

Chicago, IL, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global digital asset market continues to grow rapidly, users are demanding stronger technology and a better experience from cloud mining platforms. As a leading player in the industry, SunnyMining officially launches its Smart Cloud Mining App 3.2 today. This upgrade brings system-level enhancements across three core dimensions—user interface, intelligent mining performance, and compliance-driven security—ushering in a new era of streamlined, secure, and high-efficiency mining.





1. AI-Powered Mining: Smarter Allocation, Higher Efficiency

Version 3.2 deeply integrates AI Scheduling System 2.0, which dynamically distributes computing power across SunnyMining’s global data centers. The system automatically selects the optimal mining strategy based on token popularity, market difficulty, and energy cost—delivering 24/7 autonomous performance and maximizing user profits with zero manual input.

2. New UI Design: Intuitive Experience for All Users

To address complex and fragmented user flows in traditional mining apps, SunnyMining 3.2 features a fully redesigned UI:

Integrated dashboard view: earnings, contracts, and coin status at a glance

Smart tutorials and simulation demos for new users

One-tap mining: claim your free hash power and start instantly

Multi-device sync: seamless switching between mobile, tablet, and browser interfaces

3. Multi-Layered Security: Transparent Earnings, Full Asset Protection

Security remains a top priority at SunnyMining. Version 3.2 introduces a robust asset protection framework:

Cold & hot wallet separation ensures secure storage

AI-powered risk detection blocks suspicious activity in real-time

KYC identity verification & two-factor authentication for account safety

Real-time income and hash power logs with exportable earnings reports

4. Multi-Currency Support & Flexible Earnings Settlement

SunnyMining supports a wide range of leading cryptocurrencies including BTC, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, and USDC. Users can customize their mining or payout currency to match personal strategies or market conditions.

5. Global Access & 24/7 Multilingual Support

Built with accessibility in mind, the app now supports multiple languages including English, Chinese, Korean, German, Spanish, and French, with more languages coming soon.

6. Green Mining for Sustainable Growth

SunnyMining pioneers the use of hydro, wind, and solar energy in powering its global mining data centers, promoting environmental sustainability and reducing carbon emissions.

7. Daily Check-In Rewards & Task Incentives

Users can earn $0.6 daily by simply logging in, and unlock additional hash power or discounts through daily tasks and activities.

8. Flexible Contract Options for Every User

From newcomers to seasoned miners, SunnyMining offers diverse cloud mining contracts tailored to all user profiles and investment levels.

9. Invite-to-Earn Program: Build Your Passive Income Circle

Earn commissions by inviting friends to join SunnyMining. The more your network grows, the greater your passive earnings.

10. Seamless Multi-Platform Experience

Access SunnyMining from mobile apps, browsers, and mini-programs, with all devices synchronized for a smooth user experience.

“Version 3.2 isn’t just a technical upgrade—it’s our commitment to delivering smarter, safer, and more rewarding cloud mining for all users. Our goal is to make mining as simple and accessible as using a mobile app.”

— Daniel Hargreaves,of SunnyMining

Start Your Smart Cloud Mining Journey Today

Register now to claim your $15 free hash power bonus and start mining BTC, DOGE, or SOL with just one tap.

Zero hardware. Zero complexity. Daily earnings, automatically delivered.









Official Website: https://www.sunnymining.com

Download App: https://sunnymining.com/download/

Contact Email: info@sunnymining.com

Disclaimer:The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.