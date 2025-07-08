Courtney Caputo Named Chair of the National Board of Directors at the Epilepsy Foundation of America





BOWIE, Md., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Epilepsy Foundation of America (EFA) is proud to announce the appointment of Courtney Caputo as Chair of the National Board of Directors. Her personal connection to epilepsy, coupled with decades of experience in nonprofit advocacy and government affairs, makes her a uniquely qualified leader at a transformative time for the Foundation.

Caputo has long been a champion for the epilepsy community. She has led “Team Super T”, a top-performing Walk fundraising team for over a decade, named in honor of her daughter who lives with epilepsy. She also serves as Chair of the National Epilepsy Walk and has held previous leadership roles on the Foundation’s board, most recently as Vice Chair. Her family-first advocacy has played a key role in advancing national efforts for stigma reduction, federal research funding, and the establishment of the Congressional Epilepsy Caucus.

“What inspired me to become an advocate is the complexity of this disease,” said Caputo. “There aren’t always clear-cut therapies or medications for seizures. I want to be a resource for others navigating the day-to-day realities of living with epilepsy. No one should face this alone.”

In her professional life, Caputo is Senior Vice President of Global Government Relations at Parsons Corporation, where she leads a government relations function supporting 19,000 employees and over $5 billion in annual revenue across defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure sectors. She represents Parsons at the highest levels of government and co-chairs the company's Federal and Critical Infrastructure Strategic Advisory Boards. Under her leadership, Parsons has driven over $250 million in new business annually, including initiatives in space, missile defense, cyber, transportation, and biosciences.

Before joining Parsons, Caputo held multiple leadership roles at Raytheon Technologies, where she led business development transformation and government relations for multi-billion-dollar divisions and helped shape defense and federal market strategies. Her early career includes strategic consulting at Michael E. Dunn & Associates, public policy roles at Deloitte, and legislative experience with U.S. Representative Bart Gordon.

“Courtney exemplifies what it means to lead with purpose,” said Bernice Martin Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Epilepsy Foundation of America. “What makes her leadership so powerful is that she doesn’t just understand our mission. She lives it. Her voice is a beacon for families and I’m incredibly proud to welcome her as Board Chair.”

Caputo holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Middle Tennessee State University and a Master of Arts in Political Management from The George Washington University.

As Chair, Caputo will lead the board in several strategic priorities: elevating education, policy reform, research funding, and combating the stigma associated with epilepsy.

“We’re building relationships so that we can fortify research, medical care, and funding for epilepsy,” said Caputo. “It’s an honor to lead the Board and continue this work for every family affected by epilepsy.”

About Epilepsy

Epilepsy is the most common chronic brain disorder in the world, affecting people of all ages, races, and backgrounds. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 3.4 million Americans live with active epilepsy. The condition is defined by a tendency to experience seizures—sudden, abnormal bursts of electrical activity in the brain that can disrupt behavior, awareness, and bodily control. Beyond seizures, epilepsy can also lead to challenges such as fatigue, memory difficulties, mood changes, anxiety, and trouble concentrating, all of which can significantly impact daily life. Visit epilepsy.com to learn more.

About the Epilepsy Foundation of America

The Epilepsy Foundation America is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by epilepsy through education, advocacy, research, and connection. For more than 50 years, the Foundation has led efforts to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and advocate for policies that make a meaningful difference for individuals living with epilepsy. We also fund cutting-edge research and support early-career investigators working to discover new treatments and therapies. Through our nationwide network of local offices and community partners, the Foundation expands access to care, provides seizure recognition and first aid training, and delivers direct services to those in need. To learn more visit epilepsy.com or call 1.800.332.1000; in Spanish laepilepsia.org or call 866.748.8008.

