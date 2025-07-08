Choputa's Ancient African Supergrains are an Innovative Non-GMO Option for US Breakfast Tables

Bellingham, WA, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Non-GMO Project announced today that Choputa is the latest recipient in its Equitable Transfer Program (ETP). Choputa will receive funding to support the costs associated with renewal for Non-GMO Product verification of its products.

Choputa is focused on reintroducing fonio — a climate-resilient, ancient West African supergrain — to modern breakfast tables. Founded in 2020 by Uche Jumbo, Choputa’s mission is to nourish communities, promote food security, and preserve traditional farming practices through a line of dairy-free and gluten-free instant cereals that celebrate the heritage of this grain, while also delivering essential nutrients including fiber, protein, and vitamins.

“Growing up in Nigeria, I witnessed firsthand how this supergrain nourished my family, including those managing diabetes.” said Jumbo. “Inspired by fonio's rich heritage and remarkable nutritional benefits, I founded Choputa to bring the world’s first-ever fonio cereal to life — because breakfast shouldn’t just fill you up; it should fuel your potential.”

Choputa’s commitment extends beyond its product offerings. By supporting sustainable agriculture and empowering farmers in sub-Saharan Africa, the brand actively seeks to alleviate hunger and enhance food security in the region where fonio is grown.

Megan Westgate, CEO of the Non-GMO Project, said: “Uche's work to reintroduce fonio — an ancient, resilient grain with deep cultural roots — exemplifies how traditional food wisdom can address modern challenges like climate change and food security. We're thrilled to support her vision for a more resilient, culturally rich food system. Climate-adaptive crops like fonio represent crucial alternatives to industrial monocultures, and brands like Choputa are leading the way in bringing these solutions to market.”

Already a proud Non-GMO Project Verified brand, Choputa will apply the funding toward their verification renewal for their instant breakfast cereal made with fonio.

Jumbo shared: “Pursuing Non-GMO Project verification is essential to our mission of delivering the purest, most nutritious fonio cereal while maintaining transparency and trust with our consumers. Our goal is to empower conscious eaters to make informed choices, knowing that every bowl of Choputa is crafted with the highest standards of natural integrity.”

The Equitable Transfer Program, now in its fifth round since its 2023 launch, has provided $10,000 in total funding this cycle to support BIPOC-led brands in the natural products industry. Other recipients in this round include Dojo Fresh and Todo Verde. The initiative aims to address systemic inequities in food systems by supporting businesses committed to community, transparency and clean ingredients.

###



About the Non-GMO Project

The Non-GMO Project is a mission-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a retail food system that promotes and restores health in humans, communities, and the broader collective of life on Earth. Through its Food Integrity Collective, Non-UPF Verified program, and Non-GMO Project Verified mark, the organization promotes transparency and health in food systems. Since 2007, the Non-GMO Project Verified seal has remained North America's most trusted third-party verification for GMO avoidance. Learn more at foodintegritycollective.org , nonultraprocessed.org , and nongmoproject.org .

About Choputa

Choputa brings the nutritional benefits of traditional African supergrains to American breakfast tables. Founded in 2020, the company specializes in fonio-based hot cereals that are naturally gluten-free, nutrient-dense, and sustainably grown. By creating a market for fonio in the US, Choputa supports small-scale farmers in West Africa while introducing consumers to delicious, healthy alternatives to conventional breakfast options. Learn more at choputaeats.com .

Attachments